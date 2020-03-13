Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL WET SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * WINDS...WINDS WILL BE EASTERLY AT AROUND 10 TO 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&