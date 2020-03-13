Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have fueled the creative spirit of the STOP Fund event committee.
The STOP (STOP Trafficking on the Plains) Fund’s Voices for Freedom in-person event scheduled for March 21 has been recast as “The No-Show Gala.”
In its third year, Voices for Freedom will not be silenced. Instead, the single event has morphed into two events. The No-Show Gala is a virtual variation on the annual gala and will be held on the original date, March 21.
The No-Show Gala will feature auction items, videos of three secret vocalists, and the ability to vote for your favorite on the same day the gala was originally scheduled. Bidding on auction items will open at noon on Monday. The auction items range from evenings featuring Broadway theater to household accessories, in every price range.
The identity of the three vocalists will be hidden because they are each featured on video. Voters can begin viewing videos and voting for their favorite at noon March 21. Voting will conclude that evening at 7:30. Vocalists’ identities will be revealed, and the winner will be named later that evening on the event website. The cost for voting is $5 per vote. There is no limit on the number of votes you can cast.
To register to bid on auction items and vote for your favorite vocalist, log on to stopgicf.home.qtego.net. You may also register at qtego.net/qlink/stopgicf/register. After you register you will be guided to the auction items once they become available, as well as the voting area when it opens. The auction item winners will be alerted and will be able to pick up their items at the Grand Island Community Foundation during a specific timeframe.
The in-person dinner event has been rescheduled for Sept. 12. Tickets originally purchased for the March event will be honored in September. Additional tickets will also be available at that time.
The STOP (Stop Trafficking on the Plains) Fund was established by Susie and Travis Hageman and Cyndi and Dale Wieseman to provide financial assistance to organizations directly assisting survivors of trafficking. The No-Show Gala and the annual Voices for Freedom Event will raise funds to support the STOP Fund.
For further information, contact Susie Hageman at (308) 380-1598 or Cyndi Wieseman at (308) 383-2711.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.