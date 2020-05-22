The coronavirus has reduced some of Grand Island’s Memorial Day plans, but local Boy Scouts still have put American flags on the graves at Veterans Cemetery.
After checking with the Central District Health Department, the members of Troop 119 erected the flags Wednesday evening. The troop, headed by scoutmaster Todd Price, is chartered at First Presbyteran Church.
The members of Scouts BSA followed the regulations provided by Central District Health, said Dave Plond, Scout executive for the Overland Trails Council.
The coronavirus has scuttled the annual Memorial Day program at Hall County Veterans Memorial Park.
But veterans will still be honored with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the park, which is next to the United Veterans Club.
The United Veterans honor guard will raise the flag at the center pole from half-staff to full-staff at 11 a.m. “Then the firing squad will fire the three volleys and our bugler will play taps,” said Richard Simpson, commander of the honor guard.
The public is welcome. Those with concerns about the coronavirus may stay in their cars.
Volunteers are welcome to help raise flags at 7 a.m. Monday, said Billie Herron of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 1347. Flags will be provided.
Volunteers are also requested to help take the flags down and fold them at 5 p.m. Monday.
In addition to the VFW, the American Legion and the auxiliaries, organizations taking part Monday include the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders.
