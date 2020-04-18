Once the first cases of COVID-19 began appearing in Grand Island, Dr. Douglas Clark knew that he needed to quickly change how he did his job.
That’s why the radiation oncologist at the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center became one of the first adopters of virtual visits at St. Francis during the coronavirius pandemic.
Clark said the option for holding appointments online instead of face-to-face is important for the safety of both patients and health care workers during the need for social distancing.
“I work in oncology, where our patients are vulnerable,” he said. “The virtual visits help limit their potential exposure. I could be asymptomatic — showing no signs — but still be a carrier.”
CHI Health is using virtual visits for routine care at its more than 800 providers across Nebraska and southwest Iowa. The appointments are online via a secure, HIPAA-compliant Zoom platform.
Clark said he has been conducting virtual visits for almost a month, and the response from his patients has been positive.
“Things have gone quite well,” he said.
Some patients don’t feel that virtual visits are the right fit for them.
“On occasion, someone likes me to stand right next to them and look at something, for example a scar from an incision,” Clark said.
Sometimes the technology used for virtual visits can be an obstacle for patients.
“Many of the patients that I see are older and not as familiar with the internet, Zoom and the other teleconferencing platforms,” he said.
“To access them, you have to download the app. But for most patients it works well. For others, a phone call visit works.”
There are benefits to virtual visits in addition to helping prevent possible exposure to the new coronavirus to health care workers and patients.
“Our radiation oncology therapists take patients in for treatment,” Clark said. “They have to be close to and interact with the patients. There is no way around it.
“When I use virtual visits, I don’t need to use a mask or gloves. With those materials in short supply, it helps save them for those therapists who need to change their gloves after each patient.”
While the use of virtual visits has soared out of need during the current pandemic, Clark expects routine appointments to return to face-to-face visits once the threat is over.
“There’s something about having that person-to-person visit,” he said. “Once the pandemic is over and we have a vaccine, I think most patients will want to return to the normal routine.”
But until that time, the doctor is in — and online.
