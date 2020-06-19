OMAHA — The Immigrant Law Center will partner with ACLU Nebraska, the Heartland Workers Center, Nebraska Appleseed, and state Sen. Tony Vargas for an informational virtual town hall following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program). DACA recipient Fatima Flores will also participate in the event. The virtual town hall will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday via Facebook Live. Those interested in watching the event can do so at www.facebook.com/events/1337877386417436.
The DACA Supreme Court decision town hall will feature several speakers, covering different vantage points. Those speakers are:
— Erik Omar, executive director of the Immigrant Legal Center
— Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel of ACLU Nebraska
— Sergio Sosa, executive director of the Heartland Workers Center
— Tony Vargas, Nebraska state senator
With six parts and an approximate one-hour window, each portion will have about 10 minutes. Because the urgent target audience, DACA-recipients, are English-speaking, organizers say the town hall will be presented in English. However, the Immigrant Law Center said it will provide translated resources presented at the town hall within a few days of the event.
For more information on the DACA Virtual Town Hall, contact Cailan Franz at cfranz@immigrantlc.org or (402) 898-1349.
