Grand Islanders are able to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a virtual event.
The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Grand Island/Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Economic Development Corporation to host Virtual Shop Local Sunday via a Facebook event Sunday. The event will continue for at least the next four Sundays.
Nikki Palmer, special projects coordinator for the Chamber, said the event is a forum for local businesses to place updated information on and to list services they are providing due to COVID-19, such as curbside pick-up, gift certificates and/or online stores.
“Any of that information can go in the discussion of the Virtual Shop Local Sunday event on Facebook,” Palmer said. “What we are doing is we are encouraging everybody on Sunday to use those additional services.”
The event can be accessed at www.facebook.com/events/3052511558102921. Palmer said there are currently more people interested in shopping local than there are local businesses that have posted in the forum, but that the Chamber is working to recruit more businesses to post.
She said she encourages any local business to place their business information in the discussion part of the Virtual Shop Local Sunday event on Facebook.
Cindy Johnson, President of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, said the three sponsoring organizations were tasked with finding a way to support local businesses during COVID-19 and eventually came up with the idea for the virtual event.
“We challenged them to put something together that was virtual, that could be rolled out immediately and had an impact on our businesses in a way that, without this program, likely would not happen,” she said. “We did not see it as happening organically in the same realm that it would be happening if we were to boost it a little bit.”
Palmer said the idea for Virtual Shop Local Sunday came about after the sponsoring organizations noticed a larger Chamber doing a similar event. She said she thought it would be a good idea for Grand Island and decided to implement a similar event.
“I think the local businesses are looking for any avenue where they can promote their business. I think they are happy that we have something,” Palmer said. “Our small businesses really need our help right now and if everybody spent $10 or $20 in the Grand Island area on Sundays, or once a week, for the next five weeks, then they can get through this.”
Johnson said she hopes Virtual Shop Local Sunday will help local businesses not only on Sunday, but any day of the week people may choose to shop their business.
“Part of the whole initiative is to encourage people to think differently, or extend their thinking, on what is available in Grand Island, instead of automatically reaching for the keyboard on your computer,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.