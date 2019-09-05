The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education received an in-depth look at the district’s proposed fiscal 2019-20 budget during a budget workshop Thursday night.
In order to build the budget, Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden said he hosted more than 25 meetings with cabinet members, every director with a line-item budget, every secondary building principal, groups of elementary principals and special programs personnel. He said with last year’s budget, only five meetings were held with these individuals.
Chief Strategic Partnerships and Stakeholder Engagement Officer Jennifer Worthington noted a number of these individuals appreciated having the opportunity to participate.
“We have to give building principals the ability to help address our spending,” Harden said. “Those are the types of conversations we are having. It is not that they were not there before, it is just that we were not being as purposeful as we are now to try to have more open and honest conversations about what our budget looks like.”
The proposed levy in the fiscal 2019-20 budget is $1.271 per $100 valuation, down slightly from last year’s levy of $1.275 per $100 valuation. This means a GIPS taxpayer with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $1,271 in taxes to the school district.
Compared to last year’s levy of $1.2271 cents per $100 valuation, a GIPS taxpayer with a home valued at $100,000 will pay $4 less in taxes this year compared to last year.
The general fund budget — where most services for the school district are accounted — is $132,681,718 for the proposed fiscal 2019-20 budget, up from $126,152,578 in 2018-19. The general fund levy will remain the same as last year at $1.04 per $100 valuation.
GIPS spends approximately 80% of the general fund on salaries, which equates to $89 million.
Harden said the total revenue in the fiscal 2018-19 budget was $109.7 million. The total expenditures were $111.3 million, for an ending balance of $25.8 million.
The total revenue in the fiscal 2019-20 budget is projected to be $113.47 million, while the total expenditures are projected to be $117.79 million.
Harden said with an assessed valuation of $107,425,751, GIPS expects to bring in an additional $1.03 million in revenue in the fiscal 2019-20 budget, compared to the previous year. He added GIPS is expected to receive $57.99 million in state aid, compared to $55.43 million in 2018-19, for an increase of $2.56 million in state aid.
In all, Harden said, GIPS will have a revenue increase of $3.59 million in the general fund.
Some general fund obligations in the fiscal 2019-20 budget that are large expenditures, Harden said, include the Memorial Stadium project, which the district may have to pay for until the GIPS Foundation receives funds that can then be reimbursed.
Other obligations include the GISH storage building at $500,000, roof improvements at Grand Island Senior High for $2 million and an investment of $1 million in the Early Learning Center.
The proposed 2019-20 operating budget for the bond funds K-12 — used to record tax receipts, investment interest and payment of bond principal and interest — is $61.75 million, up from last year’s operating budget of $6.47 million. Board member Erika Wolfe questioned Harden at last week’s levy hearing on why there is such a large increase. He said it is due to refinancing the district’s bonds.
The bond funds K-12 levy is 19.1 cents per $100 valuation, down slightly from last year’s levy of 19.5 cents per $100 valuation. Harden said at the levy hearing last week that apart from the overall levy, this is the only proposed levy change compared to last year’s budget.
“That is due to two things,” he said. “A valuation increase drives that because we set our bond payments and things based on a set point and we do not assume any growth. So that will naturally drive that down over time. Then, we refinanced our bonds so we got that lower.”
The special building fund — used to acquire or improve sites and/or to erect, alter or improve buildings — budget is $15 million in the proposed fiscal 2019-20 budget, down from $20 million in the fiscal 2018-19 budget. Harden said the budgeted decrease is due to all seven of the bond projects being completed or “ongoing and underway.”
The special building fund levy for the proposed budget is 0.01 per $100 valuation, representing no change in the levy from the previous year. Harden said while there is no change in the levy, the district is generating an additional $10,743 in revenue in the special building fund.
For the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund — used to remove environmental hazards and/or eliminate accessibility barriers — the budget is $3.1 million, compared to $4.2 million in the previous budget year. The proposed levy for this fund for the fiscal 2019-20 budget is $0.03 per $100 valuation — the maximum allowed by law — which is the same amount as last year.
The total proposed 2019-20 GIPS operating budget is up $55.71 million, at $212.53 million, compared to last year’s budget of $156.82 million. The GIPS board will have its budget hearing, consider adopting the levy resolution and consider adopting the fiscal 2019-20 budget at its meeting Sept. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.