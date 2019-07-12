The victims in Wednesday’s Howard County collision were a 19-year-old woman and a couple looking forward to the birth of a son.
Briana Lee Loveland, a 19-year-old from Grand Island, was the passenger in the F-150 pickup that was traveling east on Highway 58.
The other victims were Tara Roy, 41, and Eric John, 48, of rural Dannebrog, and their unborn son, Samuel Lucas. They were in a Silverado that was heading north on Highway 281.
The accident happened at about 3:35 p.m.
Services for Loveland are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
The driver of the F-150 was Jessie Scarlett, who was injured.
The funeral for Roy and John will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Hometown Market in St. Paul is accepting donations for other members of their family.