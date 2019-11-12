WOOD RIVER — A 72-year-old Grand Island man died Saturday in Wood River when he was accidentally pinned by another man driving a tractor.

The accident claimed the life of Ramon Quezada, 72. The Hall County Sheriff’s Department was called to 609 Ninth St. at about 2:05 p.m.

Quezada and another male were moving some things around, apparently preparing for an auction, said Capt. Gregg Ahlers of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

“The operator of the tractor lost sight of the other person on the ground,” Ahlers said. It was “completely accidental.”

Quezada, who was pinned, was pronounced dead at the scene, Ahlers said.

