Grand Island Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1347’s Buddy Poppy program has had a busy and successful year, winning four honors.
One of those awards was a national honor. The auxiliary placed in the top 10 for best use of the Buddy Poppy. That award was based on how the VFW and the auxiliary promoted the Buddy Poppy program and any unusual ways the program was promoted.
At the state level, the Grand Island Auxiliary took first place in the Buddy Poppy display competition and won the overall award for best Buddy Poppy program in the state “because of everything we did throughout the year,” said La Vonne Catron, who is Buddy Poppy chair for Auxiliary 1347.
The auxiliary also won best tree by an organization at Stuhr’s Museum’s annual Festival of Trees. Poppies were used as tree ornaments.
The poppy display for the state convention was a flag in which the poppies provided the colors. Some of the artificial flowers were dyed white and blue. They were glued to barn wood.
Also in 2019, the organization provided poppies for a display honoring World War I veterans at Grand Island Public Library and gave out poppies at the Stuhr Museum’s “Welcome Home” celebration.
Members of the auxiliary were excited to win the national honor. ”We did a lot of work with Buddy Poppies this year,” Catron said.
Except for this year, when the ceremony was canceled, auxiliary members give out poppies at the Memorial Day program at Hall County Veterans Park.
Poppy recipients are asked for donations although financial contributions are not required.
The money collected is used to support veterans’ programs and services. Buddy Poppy proceeds also go to the VFW National Home for Children in Eaton Rapids, Mich.
On Memorial Day, donors sign cards in their own name or in honor of a veteran. Those cards are displayed in the United Veterans Club. Last year, the wall was decorated with at least 300 cards.
The Buddy Poppy flag was raffled at the Veterans Day breakfast, earning $220. In addition to the VFW National Home for Children, those proceeds went to the National Veterans Service program, a nationwide network that offers assistance to veterans when filing claims and makes sure they get VA health care if eligible, Catron said.
The Buddy Poppy is the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. The organization distributed poppies for the first time in 1922.
In addition to partially supporting the VFW National Home for Children, the VFW Buddy Poppy program provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies and provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.