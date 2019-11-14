The women who present quilts to veterans believe post-traumatic stress syndrome is just as much of a disability as a visible injury.
PTSD might even be greater, say Sandy Larkey of Guide Rock. When somebody is in a wheelchair, people can tell what happened to them, Larkey says.
But if a person with no visible injury is acting differently, people don’t know what’s wrong with him, Larkey said.
The quilts handed out to veterans Thursday at the United Veterans Club will hopefully help.
When people are troubled, they need the comfort of somebody to hug them, Larkey said.
She and the other members of the Loose Threads Sewing Circle can’t be around to give hugs every day. So she’d like the recipients to “wrap up in the quilt and consider that a big hug,” Larkey said.
The Loose Threads Sewing Circle has only four members, but the group puts out a lot of product.
On Thursday, 16 vets received quilts from the ladies.
The project, done in collaboration with the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island, has been going since 2008. During that time, the group has presented considerably more than 100 quilts.
One member of the Loose Threads, Dorothy Alexander, makes six to eight quilts a year. She and Nancy Sauvageau were not at Thursday’s presentation. They both live in Superior.
The group members don’t want to see the quilts stay tucked away in a corner of the closet. They’re meant to be used, the women say.
The Loose Thread women want to see the veterans wrap themselves in the quilts, or at least set them out for display.
Angel Elledge of Superior, the fourth member of the group, says veterans need to be recognized. Her family had several in the military, including her late husband.
About 40 people attended Thursday’s presentation.
One of the people who helps with the project is Tami Burkey, who works in the post-transition deployment clinic at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island. “I think it’s wonderful,” she says of the program.
Elledge didn’t spot any tears Thursday, but sometimes the veterans are crying as they receive their quilts.
A few of the quilts were entered in the State Fair. So in addition to the quilts, some of the recipients also got a ribbon.
In her presentation, Larkey told attendees about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which started in 2003.
The first recipient Thursday was Jordan Crouse. The Haigler native, who now lives in Papillion, was in the Navy from 2008 to 2013.
He said those five years were “tough and enlightening.” It was good for him to meet people from all over the world.
But he obviously had some hard times. People encouraged him to apply for a medical discharge, but he vowed to finish, saying “My service ends when I say I’m done.” He met his goal, getting an honorable discharge.
Crouse can understand why people enjoy quilting. It can be cathartic, he said, when you produce something with your own hands.
Keith Allen of North Platte picked up quilts for two Vietnam veterans. One of them served as a civilian chaplain for almost 30 years after he left the service. He was affected by Agent Orange so much that he has had two cancer surgeries and now speaks with a laryngectomy, which involves the removal of the larynx.
Braden Smets of Shelton said he loved his quilt. “It’s an absolute honor,” said Smets, who was in the Navy from 2002 to 2008.
He will put the quilt on the edge of his bed
In picking up his quilt, Army veteran Shane Jarzynka of Geneva was accompanied by his wife, Crystal, and their five kids, who are 12 and younger.
“It surpasses my expectations,” Jarzynka said of his quilt.
Another recipient, Julio Salgado, just got out of the Army in September. The 39-year-old Kearney man, who joined the Army in 2004, was deployed twice to Iraq.
Salgado likes his quilt because it depicts cars. “I’m a big car guy,” he said.
