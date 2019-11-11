For this year’s Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony at Central Community College, three first responders joined three active-duty military personnel.
Capt. Justin Ferris, paramedic Mike Eytcheson and EMT/firefighter Travis Mitchell made up the Grand Island Fire Department Honor Guard. For Monday’s occasion, they were serving as a color guard. Two of them carried highly polished ceremonial axes.
The flag-raising detail consisted of three members of the Army, who work at the local recruiting station. They were Sgt. 1st Class Michael Carroll, Staff Sgt. Dustan Mathy and Staff Sgt. Glenda Jost.
About 30 people attended the ceremony, which was held in front of the Student Center. During the event, CCC human services instructor Janice Hill sang the national anthem.
It was the second Veterans Day in a row that Carroll was part of the ceremony.
He expressed “thanks to CCC for including us in this year’s event again. It’s just absolutely a privilege anytime that we can get out and do something that acknowledges those that wore the uniform in generations before us.”
The temperature was 14 degrees during the ceremony.
Was it cold out there?
“Not so’s you’d notice,” Carroll said.
Why didn’t it seem cold? “I think it’s the gravity of the situation, and acknowledging what it is that we have the privilege of being here today to do,” he said. It “kind of makes everything else pale.”
“It was a wonderful ceremony,” CCC-Grand Island President Marcie Kemnitz said. The service was “unfortunately cold,” but she was impressed by “such good representation out there in support of our veterans.”
“It was definitely a privilege to be asked to come out here to assist the veterans — our service men and women — on Veterans Day to show our appreciation and respect that they deserve,” Eytcheson said. “They pay the ultimate price for our freedom. Nothing we can take for granted here comes without a cost. So we appreciate their service.”
Michael Rothe, president of the Grand Island chapter of CCC’s Student Veterans Association, was pleased with the event.
“This went great,” Rothe said. The group was excited about bringing in first responders to help with the flag raising.
The firefighters seemed “happy to be a part of it, and we’re going to try to do that in the future,” he said.
The student veterans would like to ratchet up the quality of the ceremony every year, Rothe said.
Over the last year, there was a difference of opinion between the student veterans group and CCC administrators regarding the display of weapons and items that resemble weapons.
“Let’s just say right now we have the battlefield cross up in front of the veterans center. We’ll leave it at that for now,” Rothe said.
The veterans center is Room 444. The rifle included in the battlefield cross appears to be real, but is not.
The battlefield cross was not included in the flag-raising ceremony.
“We continue to support the usage of the battlefield cross and display it, when appropriate,” Kemnitz said.
After the brief outdoor ceremony outside, most of the attendees moved inside for refreshments.
Speaking to the group was Katie Hodges, an English instructor at CCC who’s a veteran herself.
Instead of telling veterans, “Thank you for your service,” Hodges encouraged people to expand on that exchange. People should ask in which military branch the veteran served and what his or her job was.
Veteran-related events will continue at CCC through Thursday.
People who visit the veterans center Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will receive a small plastic Army man.
At the same time and location Wednesday, student vets will hand out free popcorn and poppies and American flag pens.
Games and activities will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. During part of that time, Mathy will give a talk about the flag.
