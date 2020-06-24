CURTIS — A fast-paced month after her college commencement as a veterinary technician, Nebraska native Chrissy Starkey is settled into a new home and a new job.
The graduate of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis who grew up in Genoa now lives near Linwood, Kan., along with her horse, two cats and three dogs.
Starkey is employed at Mission Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital, where in March and April she became the first student intern from NCTA.
The large facility, which covers more than a city block and has 75 employees, serves an extensive clientele of companion and small animals 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
“I am an overnight ER tech, and by working overnights I do everything from surgeries to simple care of the animals, to help running codes (for resuscitation),” Starkey said. “I love it!”
An associate of applied science degree from the University of Nebraska-NCTA put Starkey on course to sit for a national exam on July 29 and possibly become a credentialed professional in three states.
Goals set as a teenager charted her academic and career choices.
Charting her path
Starkey grew up with a love for animals and an interest in animal health care.
While being homeschooled in her teen years at Genoa, she started working in a general practice veterinary clinic nearby at Columbus and gained five years of experience there.
Assured of her desired goals, Starkey enrolled in NCTA.
After two years of intensive hands-on studies, including an eight-week internship at the Mission hospital, Starkey graduated May 7 in a virtual commencement.
The animal lover is all smiles in a photo taken three weeks later at MVESH after helping deliver bulldog puppies by C-section.
“That was one of many experiences that I’ve had to use my skills from NCTA, just in the past few weeks,” Starkey says.
Vet tech graduates from NCTA must be proficient in 130-plus essential skills, a requirement of college programs accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Starkey said she uses many of those skills in emergencies.
“Running a code is like doing CPR and assisting the animal when it comes in and is not breathing or their heart stops,” she explains. “You intubate them, do chest compressions, get them all hooked up to EKG’s and SPO2 monitors, whatever is necessary.”
Hands-on skills in VT labs
Laboratory procedures taught at NCTA are vital to becoming a licensed veterinary technician.
An LVT, or in some states known as a certified or registered veterinary technician, is similar to a nurse or technologist role in human medicine. An LVT works under the direction of a veterinarian.
The NCTA Veterinary Technology Program, launched by the University of Nebraska in 1969, was one of the first two college programs in the United States to be accredited by AVMA during August 1973.
Starkey intends to become licensed in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
