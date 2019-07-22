A vehicle rolled several times in a one-vehicle accident early Monday morning on Interstate 80 between Shelton and Wood River.
The accident happened at 3:05 a.m. near mile marker 296.
“Both adult male occupants were transported with non-life-threatening injuries,” says a release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
The men are both from Grand Island. The driver is 25 and the passenger 26.
The driver said he swerved to miss a deer, which caused the accident, said Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry.