A vehicle rolled several times in a one-vehicle accident early Monday morning on Interstate 80 between Shelton and Wood River.

The accident happened at 3:05 a.m. near mile marker 296.

“Both adult male occupants were transported with non-life-threatening injuries,” says a release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

The men are both from Grand Island. The driver is 25 and the passenger 26.

The driver said he swerved to miss a deer, which caused the accident, said Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry.

I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!

