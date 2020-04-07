As temperatures near 80 degrees today, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Hall, Adams and Buffalo counties.
The Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. today as winds, 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, and humidity as low as 18 percent sets the stage for possible wildfires.
The weather service said that any fires that develop will spread quickly and be difficult to control and exhibit extreme fire behavior because of the winds.
Tonight, the low will be around 49 with the wind from the northwest becoming south in the evening.
Wednesday will be cooler with a high near 63. It will be breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Wednesday night’s low will be 33.
Cooler again on Thursday with a high of 54. Winds will be from the northwest from 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
On Friday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. with a high of 61 and a low of 41. The 30 percent chance of showers will continue Friday night.
There is a 20 percent chance of showers, with a high near 58 on Saturday. A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. with a morning low of 34.
Sunday calls for a chance of rain and snow with a high of 44 and low of around 27.
There is a slight chance of rain and snow on Monday, with a high near 42.
The weather service said that the mid-April through early-May time frame typically features the last occurrence of freezing temperatures and/or frost for the spring season within south central Nebraska and north central Kansas.
Based on 30-year averages, the date of the average last spring freeze (32 degrees-or-colder) ranges from around April 17 in far southeastern local communities (such as Beloit Kan.), to around April 23-30 in the Tri Cities (Grand Island/Hastings/Kearney), to around May 5 in far northern and western communities such as Greeley, Gothenburg and Cambridge.
Freezing temperatures commonly occur into later-April/early-May, and sometimes (although rarely) can occur as late as mid-late May, the weather service reports.
For area farmers, fieldwork has started for the upcoming crop season. The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 4 short, 86 adequate, and 9 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 7 short, 84 adequate, and 8 surplus.
Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 17 fair, 67 good, and 10 excellent.
Oats planted was 14 percent, ahead of 6 last year, but behind 25 for the five-year average. Emerged was 2 percent, near 1 average.
Area soil temperatures were reported to be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
