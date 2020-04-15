The Valley County Democratic Party will hold its convention on May 20 via phone to elect officers and delegates to the Nebraska Democratic Party state convention.
The county and state conventions are being done via phone this year due to the coronavirus. Registered Democrats are encouraged to participate in their county convention and run for a delegate position to the state and national conventions.
Democrats must register to attend their county convention by May 1. All the details and online registration form are on the NDP’s website: https://nebraskademocrats.org/blog/convention/
“We had to make adjustments, but everyone pitched in to make this happen,” said Valley County Party Chair Paula Warner. “We needed to provide the opportunity for those interested in county and delegate positions to take part in the process and be heard.”
