Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System senior leadership will hold a Veterans’ Town Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the United Veterans Club’s North Room in Grand Island.
The United Veterans Club is at 1914 W. Capital Ave.
Among the topics to be discussed are implementation of the VA’s new Mission Act, an infrastructure update on VA NWI’s various hospitals and clinics, the organization’s ongoing whole health initiatives and its newly implemented Veterans Transportation Service.
Following the town hall, representatives from various VA programs will be available for those veterans not currently enrolled in the VA health care system.
For more information, contact Kevin Hynes, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System public affairs officer, at (402) 995-4719.