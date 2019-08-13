U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will be at a public townhouse event on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Nebraska State Fair at Fonner Park.
Perdue will be part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 150th anniversary celebration. The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Raising Nebraska at the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green will host Purdue at the event.
Perdue is a former two-term governor of Georgia, and became the 31st agriculture secretary on April 25, 2017. He was reared on a dairy and diversified row crop farm in rural Georgia. Perdue has been a farmer, agri-businessman, veterinarian and state lawmaker. According to UNL, Purdue’s views on agriculture “… have been shaped by his first-hand knowledge of all its aspects, and he recognizes that agriculture is an issue and industry that cuts across political party lines.”
Aug. 23 is the first day of the Nebraska State Fair, which runs through Sept. 2. The Nebraska State Fair is also celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and its 10th anniversary in Grand Island. The Raising Nebraska Exhibit highlights agriculture and agribusiness. The exhibit is a joint effort of the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska State Fair.
During the town hall, Perdue will take questions from farmers, agricultural stakeholders and others in the audience. He will be available for questions from reporters following the event.
Perdue’s appearance is among a number of special State Fair events in honor of the joint celebration. Others include an Aug. 24 lecture on Nebraska football history by Husker historian Mike Babcock and a Sept. 1 pep rally featuring the Cornhusker Marching Band and spirit squad. “Nifty 150”-flavored ice cream from the UNL Dairy Store will be available throughout the fair.