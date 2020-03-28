USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service field offices and its Farm Service Agency county offices are both open by phone appointment only until further notice.
All USDA Service Centers, including those with NRCS field offices, are currently closed to the public.
NRCS staff members are available to continue providing one-on-one, customer-specific advice to producers to help them meet their unique conservation and business goals. They are working with customers through phone, mail and online communications, and field work continues with appropriate social distancing to help producers with conservation planning and financial assistance through Farm Bill programs.
“Our team is here to work with you, and we are looking at every possible option and flexibility to support the conservation needs of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers,” said NRCS State Conservationist Craig Derickson. “We want to continue our customer assistance while also taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”
NRCS offers year-round continuous sign-up for its Farm Bill programs such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Conservation Stewardship Program and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. Field office contact information can be found at www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.
FSA staff members in counties across the state are available to continue helping agricultural producers with program sign-ups, loan servicing and other important actions. Additionally, FSA is relaxing the loan-making process and adding flexibilities for servicing direct and guaranteed loans to provide credit to producers in need.
While program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with agricultural producers by phone and using email and online tools whenever possible.
“FSA programs and loans are critical to Nebraska farmers and ranchers, and we want to continue our work with customers while taking precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” saud FSA State Executive Director Nancy Johner. “We recognize that farm loans are critical for annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs and cash flow through times like this. FSA is working to find and use every option and flexibility to provide producers with credit options and other program benefits.”
FSA is delivering programs and services, including: Farm loans; commodity loans; Farm Storage Facility Loan program; disaster assistance programs, including sign-up for the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (this includes producers now eligible because of losses due to drought and excess moisture in 2018 and 2019); safety net programs, including 2020 sign-up for the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs; conservation programs; and acreage reports.
FSA is relaxing the loan-making process, including: Extending the deadline for applicants to complete farm loan applications; preparing Direct Loans documents even if FSA is unable to complete lien and record searches because of closed government buildings. Once those searches are complete, FSA would close the loan; and closing loans if the required lien position on the primary security is perfected, even for loans that require additional security and those lien searches, filings and recordings cannot be obtained because of closed government buildings.
FSA is extending deadlines for producers to respond to loan servicing actions, including loan deferral consideration for financially distressed and delinquent borrowers. FSA will also temporarily suspend loan accelerations, non-judicial foreclosures, and referring foreclosures to the Department of Justice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will make the determination whether to stop foreclosures and evictions on accounts under its jurisdiction.
Guarantee lenders can self-certify, providing their borrowers with subsequent-year operating loan advances on lines of credit and emergency advances on lines of credit.
FSA will consider guaranteed lender requests for temporary payment deferral consideration when borrowers do not have a feasible plan reflecting that family living expenses, operating expenses and debt can be repaid; and temporary forbearance consideration for borrowers on loan liquidation and foreclosure actions.
FSA will be accepting additional forms and applications by facsimile or electronic signature. Some services are also available online to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments. Customers can track payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance and electronically sign documents. Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.
For Service Center contact information, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.