Breaking news: Going to college is really, really expensive.
How expensive is it?
Sort through some of the facts and figures, and you might feel like you are majoring in things that will make you sad.
“The cost of higher education has surged more than 536% since 1985.”
“Higher education is almost 4.5 times as expensive as it was 30 years ago.”
“It’s no surprise that student loans now make up the largest chunk of U.S. non-housing debt.”
“Among ranked National Universities, the average cost of tuition and fees for the 2019–2020 school year was $41,426 at private colleges, $11,260 for state residents at public colleges and $27,120 for out-of-state students at state schools, according to data reported to U.S. News in an annual survey.”
Dean Wormer famously told us that “Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son.”
It’s even less of a way to go through life if Bluto and Otter are doing it while also undertaking crippling college debt along the way.
But while the costs of college seem to be skyrocketing with no end in sight, we must remember the words of one of those famously fat, drunk and stupid college students.
“Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?”
There are signs of changes, and they aren’t necessarily coming from the still-too-many Democratic presidential candidates.
The University of Southern California announced on Thursday that students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less can attend tuition-free starting this fall.
Also, owning a home will no longer be considered when determining a student’s financial need.
That’s a significant value. According to the Los Angeles Times, the annual tuition at USC runs $57,256.
Now, if you add in other costs such as housing, meals, books and supplies and transportation, USC is a hefty $77,459 per year (please remember to add a $450 new student fee for your first semester).
Will this be a game-changer for higher education in California — or possibly across the nation?
Let’s wait and see.
The University of Southern California may not be doing this solely out of the goodness of its heart.
The private college is 15 miles away from the University of California at Los Angeles. As a public school, UCLA is much, much cheaper — $13,229 annual tuition for in-state students and a total cost of $35,000.
And USC will forever be known as the institution that produced the quarterback who produced the National Football League’s lone butt fumble.
Making higher education more affordable is a common theme among presidential candidates this year.
But the plans vary.
Joe Biden has supported free community college.
Michael Bloomberg released his official plan that includes doubling the maximum Pell grant.
Bernie Sanders has his “College for All Act.”
Elizabeth Warren has supported universal free public college and loan forgiveness programs.
Like many complex issues, there is no one single best solution.
But it has gotten well past the point where high school students need to assess whether the costs of attending college are worth the benefits.
Is that degree in certain fields going to be worth the time and money (and 10 years of debt ... or more) in an ever-changing world?
If more major colleges follow USC’s lead, maybe students will answer “yes.”
And if the free tuition plan doesn’t work out — well, it’s not exactly a butt fumble.
