Hall County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry reported a motor vehicle fatality as result of the severe thunderstorm last night in the county.
The victim's name is Dennis Wells of Cairo.
“It was a single vehicle and single occupant who was eastbound on Airport Road near Burwick,” Castleberry said. “A tree had fallen across the road and was arched in such a way that the driver was not able to see the tree until the very last second and ended up driving into the side of the tree.”
He said the Sheriff’s Department received the call about the accident at 3:36 a.m.
Castleberry said there was a lot of tree and fence damage from the storm, along with playground equipment and property blown over and damaged from the strong winds.
“But probably the biggest thing was a lot of tree damage in yards,” he said. “It’s a mirror image of what it is like in Grand Island.”
Castleberry said there was heavy rain but no reports of flooding. Grand Island had minor flooding as the heavy rains overwhelmed the city’s drainage system causing street flooding throughout the community.
“It was just a lot of tree and property damage,” Castleberry said.
He said utility crews were busy restoring power to communities as a result of the storm.
Castleberry said there were no accidents other than the fatal accident on Airport Road as a result of the storm. There also were no reports of fires.