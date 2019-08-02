A 33-year-old woman from Sumner was killed in the two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 between Shelton and Wood River.
Renee Kersting lost her life in the accident, which occurred at about 4:08 p.m.
The accident, which was near mile marker 296, involved a semi and a passenger vehicle, both traveling eastbound.
Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry said Kersting was the driver of the SUV.
Three juveniles — two girls and a boy — were transported to the hospital. The girls are 9 and 2. The boy is 1.
The driver of the semi was Scott Mathews of Kearney.
Kersting was pronounced dead at the scene.
Castleberry says the semi stopped due to construction and was rear-ended by the SUV.