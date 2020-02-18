ST. PAUL — A Tuesday morning fire virtually destroyed a two-story home in St. Paul, displacing an adult and three children.
It took 90 minutes to two hours to get the fire under control, said Mike Becker, chief of the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the fire, at 213 Seventh St., at about 12:40 a.m. When they arrived, fire was coming out of the front door, Becker said. The living room and porch were on fire, he said.
The fire “pretty much gutted the inside,” Becker said. “I would have to say the home is going to be a total loss.”
All of the contents inside the house suffered smoke and heat damage, he said.
Five departments fought the fire. In addition to St. Paul, units came from Elba, Boelus, Farwell and Dannebrog.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire was believed to be electrical in nature.
Because the temperature was below freezing, the cold and ice made for a long night.
Four of the fire departments left the scene at 5 a.m. The St. Paul firefighters didn’t leave until 7 a.m.
The American Red Cross is assisting the adult and children.
ST. PAUL — Five fire departments responded to a house fire early this morning at 213 Seventh St. in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the fire at 12:40 a.m. “Within five minutes after the call came out we started an aggressive interior and exterior attack on the structure,” says the department’s posting on Facebook.
The St. Paul firefighters battled icy conditions together with units from Elba, Boelus, Farwell and Dannebrog.
There were no injuries. The cause of the fire “is presumably electrical in nature,” says the Facebook post.
The American Red Cross is assisting one adult and three children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.