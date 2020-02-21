Grand Island firefighters were called to a trailer fire at the Capital Manufactured Home Park at 518 E. Capital Ave. shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.
Fire Operations and Training Officer Tim Hiemer said the single-wide trailer was a “total loss.”
Fire crews from all four of Grand Island’s fire stations were on the scene. The fire was extinguished quickly once crews were on the scene, but firefighters remained at the site to investigate the cause of the fire and to take care of any hot spots that were not put out.
Fire crews had to connect a hose to a hydrant on Capital Avenue before putting out the fire.
The trailer was home to three adults and eight children, Hiemer said, according to preliminary information.
He said no one was injured as a result of the fire, but one of the two adult occupants of the trailer was checked out by ambulance crews at the scene, but was not transported.
No other trailers were damaged by the blaze, which is under investigation by Grand Island Fire Department officials.
