ALDA — A 21-year-old man has died following a fatal accident Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Alda and Guenther roads near Alda.
At 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Alda Road, just south of Guenther Road.
Alexander Schneberger, 21, of Wood River was in the southbound lanes experiencing vehicle problems in a 1989 Ford Ranger pickup when Toby Clayton of Holdrege, who was also southbound, came upon the vehicle as he came over a curved hill and struck the Ranger while on the road, causing it to roll into the west ditch.
Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry said Schneberger was transported to CHI Health St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead some time after arrival.
