Nebraska State Troopers have arrested Antoine C. Johnson, 33, of Lincoln, who is a suspect in the Thursday morning shooting of Gary Zierke III in Grand Island. The arrest is the result of an 18-hour search for the suspect between Aurora and Henderson.
Zierke, a 31-year-old Lincoln man, was critically injured at 12:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sycamore and Oklahoma streets.
Police say Zierke is in critical condition and has been taken by life flight to an Omaha hospital.
In response to reports of a shooting early Thursday morning, officers found Zierke with a single gunshot wound to his head. Lifesaving actions were taken by police personnel until emergency medical services could arrive.
At about 12:50 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The vehicle matched the description of one being sought by the Grand Island police in connection with the shooting.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 335. Two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody, but a third occupant fled the traffic stop on foot. Additional troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to search the area. The person who fled the traffic stop was identified as Johnson.
On Thursday afternoon, an arrest warrant was issued in Hall County for Johnson, 33, of Lincoln, on charges of attempt of a Class I/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, use of a firearm to commit a felony, assault in the 1st degree, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Late Thursday afternoon, NSP received information that Johnson may be in the area just south of Interstate 80 at the Henderson exit at mile marker 342. Troopers were able to locate Johnson hiding in a ditch approximately 1 mile south of I-80. Johnson was taken into custody at approximately 6:45 p.m. without incident.
Johnson has been transported to Hall County Jail. The Grand Island Police Department is the lead investigating agency.
Police officials said they believe the incident was drug-related. Zierke was found lying in the grass, in close proximity to a vehicle.
“I don’t think we have it tied to a specific residence,” police Capt. Jim Duering said.
Information from the Nebraska State Patrol was included in the story.
