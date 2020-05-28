Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 945 PM CDT FRIDAY. * AS OF 9 AM CDT THURSDAY, HALL COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT ALTHOUGH WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO GRADUALLY DROP FROM FLOODING RAINS SEVERAL DAYS AGO, THERE REMAINS ENOUGH STANDING WATER AND RURAL ROAD CLOSURES TO JUSTIFY THE EXTENSION OF THIS FLOOD ADVISORY INTO FRIDAY. * FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTY, GENERALLY SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80 AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 281. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&