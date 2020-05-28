By Jeff Bahr
At about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man suspected of shooting Gary Zierke III in Grand Island early Thursday morning, concluding an 18-hour search between Aurora and Henderson.
Zierke, a 31-year-old Lincoln man, was critically injured near the intersection of Sycamore and Oklahoma streets at 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
In response to reports of a shooting, Grand Island police officers found Zierke with a single gunshot wound to his head. Zierke was found lying in the grass, in close proximity to a vehicle. Lifesaving actions were taken by police personnel until emergency medical services could arrive.
Zierke, in critical condition, was taken by life flight to an Omaha hospital.
Police believe the shooting was drug-related.
At approximately 12:50 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The vehicle matched the description of one being sought by the Grand Island police in connection with the shooting.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 335. Two occupants of the vehicle were quickly taken into custody, but a third occupant fled the traffic stop on foot. Additional troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to search the area. The person who fled the traffic stop was identified as Antoine C. Johnson. Grand Island police say the 33-year-old Lincoln man is a suspect in the shooting of Zierke.
Law enforcement continued searching the area throughout the day.
Thursday afternoon, Grand Island police issued a warrant for the arrest of Johnson. He was wanted for attempt of a Class I/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, use of a firearm to commit a felony and first-degree assault. Police said he “should be considered possibly armed and dangerous.”
Late Thursday afternoon, the State Patrol received information that Johnson might be in the area just south of I-80 at the Henderson exit at mile marker 342. Troopers proceeded to the scene and were able to locate Johnson hiding in a ditch approximately one mile south of I-80. Johnson was taken into custody without incident.
Johnson was transported to Hall County Jail. The Grand Island Police Department is the lead investigating agency in the shooting.
