The latest lab-confirmed positive test for COVID-19 reported to the Central District Health Department is a health care worker at a long-term care facility in Hall County.
Health Director Teresa Anderson said the woman is no longer at the nursing home. “She’s quarantined now,” she said Wednesday morning.
The woman is the 16th individual to test positive for the coronavirus in the Central District, which consists of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
Anderson declined to identify the facility or confirm that it is in Grand Island.
If Central District Health identifies a specific location, “people automatically think that’s a bad place. That’s not the case,” Anderson said. “Our nursing homes are doing a stellar job, practicing COVID prevention. But we know that when we have community spread, it just gets out in the community. It’s very unfortunate but almost inevitable that it will get into a nursing home.”
At a COVID-19 community update Wednesday afternoon, Anderson said, “We knew from the beginning that this would be a rocky road, and we know that 30% or so of us will be infected by the COVID-19 virus.
“Many of us will get through it fine with just a few symptoms,” Anderson said. “But there will be those of us who have more serious symptoms, maybe need to be hospitalized, may end up in the intensive care unit.”
But Central District Health’s goal “has always been to reduce the number of sick people at any one time, thereby reducing the workload for the health care providers.”
The community COVD-19 update was presented by Mayor Roger Steele. Also speaking at the event were Edward Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis, and Jon Rosenlund, emergency management director for Grand Island and Hall County.
Anderson said Central District Health has provided information about the lab-confirmed cases.
It’s important, she said, “to the greatest degree possible” to “protect the folks that we’re working with. And that means not sharing personal information about those individuals or organizations who are involved in the process.
“There’s a more important reason, however,” she said.
Beginning with the first three lab-confirmed cases in the Central District, Anderson and her colleagues have been aware that those individuals had not traveled recently and had not had close contact with people infected with the virus.
“This means that unlike some other health districts, we had community spread in the very beginning,” Anderson said. “To identify a person or an organization that has COVID is not productive. It’s everywhere.”
The decision to shut down indoor dining was “a difficult choice for us,” she said. “We don’t like to see people not be able to socialize, and yet we have to work on preventing the spread of the virus.”
Health restrictions may change over time. “We ask for your patience as we work through an ever-changing situation,” Anderson said.
Steele wanted to impress upon the people of Grand Island “that COVID-19 is a true threat of death or disabilities.”
He has taken actions to halt gatherings and close a number of city facilities “because I want to do two things. I want to protect the public from the spread of the virus, and I also want to protect city employees,” he said. “It’s important to remember that this virus can be spread by people who feel no symptoms of sickness.”
Many Grand Islanders have responded well to the health warnings, Steele said.
“However, I have noticed a problem in our city parks with people who do not practice social distancing,” Steele said. “I would like to keep our parks open as long as possible, but I need the help of the people of Grand Island.”
Signs will soon be erected in city parks telling users to maintain social distancing, stay 6 feet away from other people and to not gather in groups.
“You should wash your hands before and after using the park. So you can share the trails that we have. You can share the sidewalks.” Steele said. “But just be careful to maintain a distance between yourself and other people.”
Playgrounds and courts are closed in the parks “because with those areas, you cannot maintain social distancing as I want you to.”
The Crane Transit system remains open, “but only use it if you have an essential trip. The people at Crane Transit have told me that they work very hard to disinfect the buses,” Steele said.
Social distancing and hand-washing are important to protect local first responders, he said.
“Our front line workers like our police our fire and ambulance and our health care providers are on the front line of this war against COVID-19. That is why I need all of you to make smart decisions to protect them and protect yourselves,” Steele said.
Hannon started out by thanking the “tremendous, dedicated staff of 750 employees at St. Francis and all of the physicians in the community for their dedication during this time.”
He wants the community to know that “CHI Health St. Francis and our whole health system stands ready to assist.”
Because the hospital is part of CHI Health, “We know we don’t stand alone here in Grand Island,” Hannon said.
“We are one hospital with 150 beds. But we are a part of a health system across Nebraska and Iowa with 15 hospitals and 2,000 beds,” he said.
That connection gives the hospitals the “ability to move supplies, equipment and staff wherever the need is most. That’s of great comfort to all of us at St. Francis.”
Help is only a phone call away. “And in those times when we need to move patients, we have 15 other hospitals to send our patients to,” Hannon said.
“So far we have all of the supplies that we need for personal protection and to care for our patients.”
But all medical facilities are concerned about future supplies.
St. Francis has made a few changes recently “to help us conserve our precious resources,” Hannon said.
“Over the last couple of weeks, we have asked our physicians and our patients to postpone any non-urgent surgical case. But if your doctor believes that it is important for you to have surgery now, we are ready and prepared to do that.”
On Wednesday, a no-visitor policy took effect.
“That’s important for the safety of our current patients, our staff and everyone else who comes into the hospital,” he said.
Hannon also talked about personal protection equipment.
“The amount of supply across the country is changing by the hour as more companies start to produce more equipment. But the demand for that equipment is also rising,“ Hannon said.
The hospital needs the public’s cooperation to “help us preserve that personal protection equipment for those who most need it.”
Some members of the public have expressed concern about the ability to get tested.
As the disease “goes across the country, all of us are scrambling to get testing equipment and supplies so that we can bring it to our communities,” Hannon said.
“We are working hard throughout our health system to bring that testing to all of our 15 hospitals,” he said. “Until then, it is actually impossible to test everyone who would like to get tested. And our physicians are faced with the difficult task of deciding who gets tested and who doesn’t.”
That’s why it’s important for people to take care of themselves and their families, he said. In addition to social distancing and hand-washing, rest and nutrition are also important.
Hannon knows that as people develop symptoms, they become scared. He sympathizes with them, but “we cannot handle everyone who would want to come to our doors.”
If people aren’t feeling well, they should first contact their physicians, he said.
