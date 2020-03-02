It will be senator vs. senator in the District 35 race for the Legislature this year.
Former Grand Island state Sen. Ray Aguilar filed Monday to return to the seat that he last held in 2008. Aguilar will be running against incumbent Sen. Dan Quick in District 35.
He served in the Legislature from 1999 to 2008, when he was term-limited out of office. Although the Legislature is a nonpartisan body, Aguilar is a Republican, while Quick is a Democrat.
“I’m running to represent the people of Grand Island and put my experience to work for the hard-working families, small businesses and seniors of our community,” Aguilar said in a press release. “I want to be part of the solution to fix our broken property tax system and deliver meaningful property tax relief, while controlling state spending, strengthening education for our children and increasing government accountability and transparency.”
In an interview with The Independent, Aguilar said he hasn’t sought to return to the Legislature before because “for the most part, we had good candidates who were friends of mine and I had my time in office.”
And while he said he has “all the respect in the world for Sen. Quick,” Aguilar said he thought it was important that there be another candidate on the ballot.
“There were no other candidates, and I had people asking me if I would consider it,” he said.
What pushed him to decide to run was that he received a call from Gov. Pete Ricketts, who asked him to consider running. Ricketts is a Republican.
“I’m pleased to have his (the governor’s) support,” Aguilar said. “He is very popular in Grand Island.”
He said that he would be more supportive of the governor’s property tax relief proposals than Quick has been.
Aguilar, who is 72, said he also decided to run because he is retired.
“Now that I’m retired, I have all the time in the world, while before I was still working,” he said. “So why not?”
Aguilar said he doesn’t have any specific issue with what Quick has done during his first term, but that his (Aguilar’s) experience in the Legislature would be valuable.
“It should be a great race,” he said.
If elected, Aguilar said, he would work on economic development issues to help Nebraska grow.
Aguilar added that he is proud of his record as a state senator. He said he was able to get legislation passed creating the Central Nebraska Drug Court and the Child Advocacy Center.
“I’m most proud of my work in bringing the Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island,” he said.
“It was an honor to serve the people of Grand Island as their state senator for almost 10 years and I’m proud of my record of public service making life better for our community and our state. I look forward to having the opportunity to do so again.” Aguilar said in his press release.
He and his wife, Susan have been married for 46 years. They have nine children.
Also in his press release, Aguilar said, “I supported and voted for the largest tax cut in our state’s history, helped seniors by expanding the Senior Companion Program to help them stay in their own homes longer, worked with law enforcement to move pseudoephedrine behind the counter, reducing the number of methamphetamine labs in our state, worked with local officials to make Grand Island safer with the building of a new jail and improving our city’s infrastructure.”
After Aguilar left office in 2008, Mike Gloor represented District 35 in the Legislature for eight years. Quick was elected in 2016.
