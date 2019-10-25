A pedestrian died after being struck by a Union Pacific train at the Walnut Street crossing Friday morning.
Officers responded to the fatality at 10:29 a.m.
Police and firefighters arrived and found a deceased man to the east of the crossing. Identification was located on the body and the Police Department was still working on the investigation and notifying next of kin Friday afternoon.
At this time, police are not thinking it was suicide, Police Capt. Dean Elliott said. The man was walking southbound on Walnut.
Because of the accident, five railroad crossings in central Grand Island were blocked for hours.
By about 1:30 p.m., Union Pacific trains were starting to move eastward, as railroad crossings were opened up in Grand Island.
Late Friday morning and early in the afternoon, five U.P. crossings had been closed because of the pedestrian fatality.
Over the noon hour, crossings were closed at Oak, Pine, Walnut and Lincoln streets and Broadwell Avenue.
By 1:30, only a couple were still closed, and Elliott said traffic resumed its normal flow.
Prior to that, traffic was backed up in all directions, he said. Cars were backed up several blocks from the Eddy Street underpass.
“That’s where everybody was trying to get to,” Elliott said.
The U.P. moved the train once the railroad’s protocols were met and the train could be safely moved. The investigation on the railroad’s end continues.
