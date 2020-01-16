A recall effort against two Northwest Public Schools Board of Education members has failed.
Abby Thomas, a member of the Save Chapman Committee and a district parent, filed official paperwork with Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet’s office on Nov. 26, 2019, to recall Northwest board members Dan Leiser and Robin Schutt.
Thomas had to file paperwork in Hall County because Northwest is headquartered there.
In the official paperwork, she listed eight reasons for recalling Leiser and Schutt, with the main reason being “gross mismanagement of the district.” Other reasons cited included failure to recover monies from Grand Island Public Schools for educating 849 option students, failure to pass proper procedures and documentation for option students to attend Northwest, a lack of concern to protect the district boundaries and being unresponsive to the public.
Overstreet said Thomas had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to turn in the recall petitions with the needed 352 signatures on them. However, since the signatures would be public knowledge and not enough signatures were generated to proceed with the recall effort, Overstreet said Thomas chose not to turn the recall petitions in to her office.
Thomas said she is unsure exactly how many signatures she was able to get for the recall petitions, but she does know they did not accumulate the needed 352 signatures.
“Anybody can go and see who signed the petitions, including those who were being petitioned (Leiser and Schutt),” she said. “They supported our cause and agreed with us, but because those petitions are for public review, they were not willing to sign. They were fearful of the repercussions and what friendships and relationships might look like as a result of doing so.”
Thomas said she is disappointed that the recall effort was not successful.
“I am also disappointed because I know there are a lot of issues that can be resolved and a lot of things that people are not made aware of,” Thomas said. “They are not going to figure those things out if they do not get involved.”
In a statement provided to The Independent, Schutt said she is happy the “nonsensical recall issue” has failed.
“It generated a lot of unnecessary hype and in the end it had no results,” she said.
“I look forward to serving the remainder of my term. It’s time to move onward and upward. Northwest Public Schools is a great school (district) and I’m glad the district patrons could see this recall had no real basis.”
In his statement, Leiser said he is glad Northwest patrons could see through the allegations brought against him and the Northwest board. He added the board “has the best intentions in mind for the whole district.”
In order to gather the needed recall signatures, Thomas said, the committee had weekly gatherings at the Chapman Community Center where people could come, learn more about the recall petitions, ask questions and sign the petitions. She added there were also people canvassing in St. Libory, rural Grand Island and the rural areas between Chapman and Grand Island.
Randy Stueven, a member of the Save Chapman Committee, said some of the problems the committee faced in gathering enough signatures for the recall petitions were that people felt the effort was only about politics, that a number of district voters did not believe the petitions were the best way to address their concerns and that people questioned what good it would do to sign the recall petitions.
“I cannot tell you how frustrating it is to tell people that if they do not get involved and express themselves by putting your name on the petition to say they agree with us, nothing will change,” Stueven said. “Of course we can’t if they won’t help us.”
Since the recall efforts failed, Thomas said she plans to move forward by encouraging concerned Northwest patrons to get involved, do their research and speak out at Northwest board meetings if they disagree with something the board is discussing. She said she and Stueven also plan to file a complaint with the Nebraska attorney general’s office against the board.
“We have the documents and have done our research, so we know there are issues,” she said. “There are issues that I alone cannot fix and there are issues that the public — the taxpayers — are too scared to fix and speak up about. Our next step will be to go there and we will continue to follow up with the things that are going on, are not right and are directly impacting our students and our taxpayers.”
Stueven and Thomas said the goal is to send their complaint to the attorney general on Monday.
They were asked by The Independent if they and/or the Save Chapman Committee planned to recruit anyone to run for the Northwest board. As of Thursday afternoon, no one has filed for any of the three seats up for election.
“I am signing up next week to run for election to the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education,” said Stueven, who lives in the GIPS district. “I am also trying to talk others into running for the board who will bring some responsible action with the board and be interested in fixing what is going wrong with Northwest.”
