By about 1:30 p.m., Union Pacific trains were starting to move eastward, as at least three railroad crossings had been opened up in Grand Island.
Late morning and early afternoon, five U.P. crossings had been closed in Grand Island because of a pedestrian fatality at about 10:30 a.m.
Over the noon hour, crossings were closed at Oak, Pine, Walnut and Lincoln streets and Broadwell Avenue.
By 1:30 p.m., only a couple were still closed, and Police Capt. Dean Elliott said normal traffic would resume soon.
Prior to that, traffic was backed up in all directions, Elliott said. Cars were backed up several blocks from the Eddy Street underpass.
“That’s where everybody was trying to get to,” he said.
A pedestrian died after being struck by a U.P. train at the Walnut Street crossing.
Officers responded to the fatality at 10:29 a.m.
Police and firefighters arrived and found a deceased male to the east of the crossing. Identification was located on the male and the police department is still working the investigation and notifying next of kin.
At this time, police are not thinking it was suicide, Elliott said. The man was walking southbound on Walnut.
The U.P. moved the train once the railroad’s protocols were met and the train could be safely moved. The investigation on the railroad’s end continues.
