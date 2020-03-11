In looking at expenses for 2019, the Nebraska State Fair staff found some expenditures to suppliers that were suspicious in nature, says State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox.
Those accounts involve payments to vendors. In referring to vendors, Cox does not mean commercial vendors or concessionaires.
In accounting terms, a vendor is anyone who receives payment from the fair for services. Under that terminology, a vendor could be a company that delivers supplies to the fair. “Or it could be somebody that you pay for a Grand Champion ribbon,” Cox said.
The fair’s vendors number in the thousands, she said.
During its investigation, the fair staff focused on vendors who received $500 or more from the fair in 2019. Staff members were looking for vendors they did not recognize.
“And in the process of that, it did not take us very long to identify some vendors that were very suspicious,” Cox said Wednesday.
Beth Smith of Lincoln, the newly elected chair of the State Fair Board, announced Wednesday that the State Fair staff “discovered activity that is suspicious in nature and warrants further investigation.” That activity was found as part of an internal review of State Fair finances.
“The Nebraska State Fair Board has alerted all appropriate stage agencies, who are coordinating further investigation,” the news release says.
The fair has been in contact with the offices of the State Attorney General and the State Auditor and has hired a private firm in Lincoln to conduct further forensic review of the fair’s banking and financial transactions.
The Nebraska State Patrol will also investigate, Smith said in an interview.
The staff has only investigated six months’ worth of data, Cox said.
But the investigation turned up more than six or seven vendors about which there is “significant concern,” Cox said.
Cox believes the forensic accounting team will provide helpful information.
But there’s a couple of vendors in particular the staff has a good indication about “and we’re very worried about those,” Cox said.
The State Fair staff discovered the irregular numbers on Feb. 24.
“And it was troubling enough that we determined at that point that we needed to reach out for additional assistance,” Cox said.
The State Fair staff began investigating all its finances in December.
“And, of course, that was about the same time that we discovered that the finance team’s computers were wiped down to the factory settings,” Cox said.
Three individuals worked on the finance team. “But it was two of those three computers that were wiped,” Cox said.
Since then, the staff has been “meticulously focused on a couple of things,” Cox said.
The staff has been busy rebuilding the chart of accounts “and trying to make sense of 2019,” in which the “chart of accounts was crazy,” Cox said.
Staff members have been seeing if expenses have followed budgeted amounts, or if they are greater or less than expected.
The staff has also been working on the amended budget for 2020 “because of the decrease in lottery revenues,” Cox said. In addition, actual figures for 2019 have been studied.
“So that has been all-consuming for my staff. I have been leading that direction, and we have been working on that collectively as a unit,” Cox said.
The amended budget for 2020 will be presented Friday at the Fair Board’s monthly meeting.
In the process of study, staff members started looking at the larger vendors. Anyone who receives money from the fair is a vendor, Cox said.
In late February, the State Fair consulted with its legal counsel.
The private firm will conduct a forensic audit “because we are so tied up as a staff in trying to get the 2020 fair ready to go,” Cox said. “And this is so labor-intensive that we need help.”
Smith said the fair’s legal counsel engaged the investigative firm “to look into some of these irregularities in our finances at the State Fair.” Smith, who joined the State Fair board at its February meeting, said the fair’s attorney also reached out to the Attorney General’s office and the State Patrol.
“This process will take time, not only to complete the investigation, but also to analyze the results,” the news release says. “The board is cooperating fully with the investigation, closely monitoring the fair’s finances, and will provide updates to the public as appropriate. The board feels positive about the future and the new safeguards being introduced and is confident this investigation will have no negative effect on preparations for the 2020 Nebraska State Fair.”
Cox said the “exhaustive exploration of our finances from 2019” has “helped us understand as a staff a whole lot better beyond the rain that affected us at the gate.” The rain caused the majority “of our declines in revenue,” but the study helped the staff understand “where some of these expenses might have gone.”
Those expenses include areas “where people have potentially taken advantage of the State Fair,” Cox said.
In an interview with the Lincoln Journal Star in mid-February, State Fair board member Jeremy Jensen said, “There are vendors that have looked at the Nebraska State Fair as a golden goose, and it’s going to stop.” He also described the fair’s accounting as a “mosh pit of disbursements.”
Jensen, a former Grand Island mayor, met with some members of the media Wednesday morning. He indicated that he would not give interviews later in the day.
But Jensen did provide a timeline of events relating to fair finances.
Last Friday, for instance, Jensen emailed Cox, Smith and three others about the need to publicly disclose the investigation of fraud.
On Feb. 24, Jensen wrote that a State Fair board member was identified on security video attempting to gain possession of a confiscated computer from Computer Concepts.
