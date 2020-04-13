Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department predicted Monday that the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the three-county area will continue to escalate.
On Monday afternoon, Central District Health reported a total of 211 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
That total was about three times the number reported the previous Monday, when the number of confirmed cases was 68.
The new number consists of 197 cases in Hall County, 11 in Hamilton County and three in Merrick County. The age of those with positive results ranges from 11 to 88. with an average age of 45.
“Our numbers are increasing rapidly as we have relayed to you, and will continue to relay,” Anderson said at Monday morning’s COVID-19 community update from City Hall.
Near the end of her talk, Anderson said, “We’ll continue to report on the numbers, but they are not going to be good.”
Anderson stressed the importance of self-protection, including wearing a mask, washing your hands often, using hand sanitizer and staying home.
“Those steps can help prevent the spread of the virus and keep us all healthier. They actually work,” Anderson said. “This is not the time to take this casually. This is the time to be very, very watchful and careful.”
The other speaker at the briefing was Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele.
“I have been asked the question of when the city will return to normal business and social status. That depends on guidance from the president and on guidance from Gov. Ricketts,” Steele said, referring to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
“Gov. Ricketts is coordinating the statewide response to COVD 19,” Steele said. “The state of Nebraska issues its recommendations through directed health measures, like those received by the Central District Health Department.
“ I do not anticipate that we will see a relaxation of our efforts against COVID-19 for some time.” Steele said. “When we are able to return to normal depends on our compliance with social distancing, hand washing and only making essential trips, such as to the pharmacy or grocery store.
“I need your compliance now,” Steele said. “If we let up our efforts to combat the virus, we will lengthen the amount of time it takes for us to open up businesses and city facilities, such as the Fieldhouse or the library.”
Anderson pointed out that the Nebraska National Guard arrived in Grand Island last Tuesday “to assist us with laboratory testing for COVID-19.”
The National Guard finished up its work in Grand Island on Monday. Anderson put in a request for them to return “because we need to keep testing,” she said in an interview. During their five days, they tested about 400 people. Some members of the Nebraska State Patrol were tested Monday.
Through that testing and additional testing in the community, health officials are finding that 22 percent of those being tested are positive.
“So now we have to assume, as we have for the last few weeks, that the COVID virus is everywhere,” she said.
She has said in the past that people without symptoms can be COVID-19 carriers.
“We believe that to still be true, but we also know that there’s widespread COVID and symptoms in our community,” she said.
For the first week or so, people who have the virus are slightly or moderately ill.
If people are going to sicker, that usually happens in the second week. That applies to both people who have underlying health conditions and those who don’t.
“The problem with these severely ill folks is that their lungs become very much affected, that they’re not able to breathe and they have to be placed on ventilators. COVID-19 has a very strong possibility of overwhelming our health care system very quickly,” Anderson said.
“Our resources are being tested and we’re going to find that at some point folks who are sick will have to be transferred to other hospitals,” she said. “But we still have an opportunity, each and every one of us, to do our job in preventing the spread of the virus.”
Anderson hopes that seamstresses in the community are focusing “on making masks that can be worn during interaction with other individuals and washed on a daily basis.” Making those face masks “helps us to preserve health-grade masks for health care workers,” she said.
“As the numbers grow, we’re going to find a big stress on our ability to provide protective personal equipment to our health care providers and health care workers. We also need to provide these pieces of equipment to our emergency responders,” she said.
In the interview later in the day, Anderson said some residents of area nursing homes have been infected by the virus.
That is not surprising, she said, because one would expect “that if we have health care workers in nursing homes who test positive, then we’re going to have residents.”
Anderson did not have any information on the VA Medical Center in Grand Island.
As of late last week, 28 employees of the JBS beef plant in Grand Island had tested positive for the coronavirus.
She urged people to protect themselves and their family by using masks whenever they’re out in public. She encouraged people to stay home as much as possible and stay informed about what’s going on in the community.
It’s good to communicate with friends and loved ones through FaceTime, the telephone and other electronic devices, she said. “We are fortunate to live in a time where our electronics allow us to do that,” she said. We can communicate with each other and “lift each other up.”
