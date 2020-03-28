To reduce community transmission of the coronavirus, Central District Health Department has issued a Directed Health Measure for all political subdivisions and the counties of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick.
“We want people to be clear on what is being required at this time,” Teresa Anderson, health director of Central District Health, said in a statement. “The identification of three lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 where there was no travel and no close contact, as well as a death, tells us that COVID-19 is in our district. We need to step up our efforts.”
On Friday, the Central District Health Department reported the COVID-19-related death of a Hall County woman.
On Saturday, Anderson declined to reveal the woman’s name. “The woman was in her 60s, had underlying health issues and lived in Hall County,” she wrote in an email.
The local DHM closely models the one the state issued earlier Saturday.
In general, the new measure includes:
— Prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
— In addition, alcohol sales are restricted to carryout sales and delivery only to the extent permitted by law.
— Food and beverage sales at restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs and dine-in establishments are restricted to drive-thru, carry-out and delivery only.
— Child care shall be carried out in groups of 10 or fewer children and to the extent possible, providers shall maintain the same 10 children on each group. If there is more than one group of children, each group shall be in separate rooms separated by either walls or sufficient airspace.
Refer to DHS 2020-1 for clarification and further information.
“We continue to focus on reducing the number people ill with COVID-19 at any one time in order to reduce the demands on the healthcare system and to protect our health care providers, emergency responders and critical infrastructure workers,” Central District Health Department said.
The woman who died was the third person with a lab-confirmed case of coronarivus in the Central District.
On Thursday, the Health Department reported two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. One of them is a woman in her 50s and the other is a woman in her 60s. Central District Health said the woman in her 50s is isolated at home in Hall County. The woman in her 60s is hospitalized and in isolation in Hall County.
A statewide coronavirus information line exists to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: (402) 552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, seven days a week. CDHD’s COVID-19 line, (308) 385-5175, will be operational from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend.
CDHD encourages residents to stay informed by checking www.cdhd.ne.gov for local information and updates, as well as links to the state and national websites.
