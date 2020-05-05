As of Wednesday, Hy-Vee will be limiting the amount of meat its customers can purchase at all of its locations.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the grocery store chain said customers will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they check out.
Hy-Vee said that due to worker shortages at meatpacking plants, as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not have been able to find the specific items they were looking for. That led to the decision to limit the amount of meat customers can buy.
“We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers,” the company said.
In March, total red meat supplies in freezers were down 2% from the previous month, but up 7% from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 2% from the previous month and up 11% from last year. Frozen pork supplies were down 4% from the previous month, but up 2% from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were up 6% from last month and up 34% from last year.
As of March 31, the USDA said there was 1.167 billion pounds of frozen red meat in cold storage, including 621.9 million pounds of pork and 502.4 million pounds of beef. The remaining meat was lamb and veal.
Total frozen poultry supplies on March 31 were up 4% from the previous month, but down 2% from a year ago. Total stocks of chicken were down slightly from the previous month, but up 6% from last year.
Total pounds of turkey in freezers were up 14% from last month, but down 17% from March 31, 2019. Total frozen poultry was 1.313 billion pounds, with frozen chicken at 921.4 million pounds. The rest was turkey and duck.
