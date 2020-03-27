The Central District Health Department reported Friday the COVID-19-related death of a Hall County woman, the second COVID-19 fatality in the state.
The woman who died was in her 60s and was hospitalized. She had underlying health problems.
She was the third person with a lab-confirmed case of coronarivus in the district.
“We have community spread of the COVID-19 virus at this time,” Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement.
Central District Health and the state will soon be issuing directed health measures, Anderson said. They are working closely together to assure consistency.
Central District Health reported the woman’s death “with deep sadness.”
On Thursday, Central District Health reported two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. One of those individuals is a woman in her 50s and another a woman in her 60s. Central District Health said the woman in her 50s is isolated at home in Hall County. The female in her 60s was reported as being currently hospitalized and in isolation in Hall County.
All three cases are not associated with travel and all three are the result of community spread, Anderson said. Officials haven’t been able to determine whether the women were in close contact with anyone who has the virus.
The fatality is the first reported coronavirus-related death in the district, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
All identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by CDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The South Heartland District Health Department reported two additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.
One is a man in his 40s who is currently hospitalized and in isolation in Adams County. The other is a man in his 50s who is a Colorado resident who spent time in Adams County. He is hospitalized and in isolation in Adams County but will be counted in his home state as is standard epidemiological practice.
The two confirmed cases are at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. They are in isolation.
“Mary Lanning Healthcare would like the public to know it is doing all it can to keep its patients and staff safe and healthy,” a news release stated. “Therefore, effective immediately, visitors are being restricted.”
Effective immediately, no patient visitors are allowed at Mary Lanning or its clinics. Significant others are allowed in the Family Care Center and one parent or guardian per patient is allowed on the pediatric unit only.
Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said the hospital is doing all it can to provide the best care and compassion for the two patients.
“MLH is a local, independent hospital that has always given its best for the community,” Barber said in a statement. “Right now, we have the processes in place to meet the needs of those who are fighting COVID-19, and we will stand beside them in this battle.”
Barber said he is proud of the efforts of MLH staff members in keeping themselves, patients and the community safe.
“As of now, the fourth floor is closed to anyone other than patients and staff,” Barber said. “Our physicians and nurses, Infection Control staff and COVID-19 leadership team are working diligently to isolate and contain the virus.”
SHDHD has initiated a contact investigation to identify people who may have been exposed. All close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine at home and be actively monitored twice daily by SHDHD for fevers and respiratory symptoms.
Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath. People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate (have no contact with other people) and call ahead to their primary care providers to be screened over the phone. The provider can determine whether testing is necessary.
A statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line can answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week. CDHD’s COVID-19 line — (308) 285-5175 — will be operational 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend.
CDHD encourages residents to stay informed by checking CDHD’s website at www.cdhd.ne.gov for local information and updates, as well as the state and national health department websites.
