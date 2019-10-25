Grand Island police are investigating a pedestrian fatality involving a Union Pacific Railroad train at the Walnut Street crossing in Grand Island.
Because of the fatality, five railroad crossings in Grand Island are currently closed.
Officers responded to the Union Pacific and Walnut crossing at 10:29 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a train. Police and firefighters arrived and found a deceased male to the east of this crossing. Identification was located on the male and the police department is still working the investigation and notifying next of kin.
Capt. Dean Elliott could not provide the age of the deceased male. At this time, police are not thinking it was a suicide, Elliott said. The man was walking southbound on Walnut.
The Union Pacific will be working on moving the train once their protocols are met and the train can be safely moved. The investigation on the railroad’s end continues. At this time, the following railroad crossings through Grand Island are closed:
— Oak Street.
— Pine Street.
— Walnut Street.
— Lincoln Street.
— Broadwell Avenue.
“There is heavy vehicle congestion trying to get through the Eddy St. underpass with traffic backed up for several blocks in all directions,” says a news release. “Drivers should find alternate routes until the railroad is able to move the train. “
