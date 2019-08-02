A 33-year-old woman from Buffalo County lost her life in the two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 between Shelton and Wood River.

Three juveniles were transported to the hospital. No names have been released.

The accident, which was near mile marker 296, involved a semi and a passenger vehicle, both traveling eastbound. It occurred at about 4:08 p.m.

The adult female was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad said the semi stopped due to construction and was rear-ended by an SUV. He said the person who died was in the SUV.

I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent.

