On Thursday and Friday, Active Family Chiropractic and Acupuncture showed its appreciation to patients by having many exotic animals from around the world at its two Grand Island locations.wil
From kangaroos to boa constrictors to crocodiles, the animals fit the theme of Active Family’s annual patient appreciation event “Wild About Chiropractic,” according to Jenna Rivera, office manager at the Webb Road location.
Not only did youngsters get to have an up-close encounter with wildlife from around the world (including a photograph of themselves with their favorite exotic creature), but they could get their faces painted with either leopard spots or zebra stripes.
Rivera said Active Family also showed the community they have served since 2007 appreciation by donating $5 for every adjustment made Thursday or Friday to the Heartland United Way.
There were also gifts, snacks, games and the opportunity to win a one-night family getaway to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo.
The event was an opportunity to educate people about the animals cared for by Wildlife Encounters of Nebraska, which is in Omaha.
Wildlife Encounters of Nebraska is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to educating the public about the natural world while offering a home for animals in need. Wildlife Encounter’s award-winning educational programs have been seen and heard by more than 1 million students nationwide.
Jillian Kenz, a wildlife educator for Wildlife Encounters, was at the Webb Road location.
She said the wildlife educational programs are based on the core value of connecting the next generation to the natural world. What Kenz and other wildlife educators do with their programs and live visits is engage youth in wildlife conservation and environmental education. That then fosters compassion for all animals and the responsible use of natural resources, resulting in responsible citizens of the planet.
Wildlife Encounters uses wildlife educators, like Kenz, and training programs, along with working with top industry professionals, to share deep compassion for wildlife. They continually rank as one of the highest-quality wildlife educational programs throughout the United States.
Kenz said Wildlife Encounters had provided a home for animals in need for almost 30 years. She said they offer a home for animals rescued from situations where they are abused, abandoned or confiscated, or removed from owners who are now unable to care for them. They work directly with local and national zoos, universities, sanctuaries, wildlife parks and other organizations to aid in providing homes for many types of rescued animals.
“We want to bring these really interesting wildlife out to the public and teach people about conservation efforts, as some of these animals are endangered in the wild,” Kenz said. “We want to bring awareness to some of these amazing animals that we have in the world.”
The kangaroo Kenz was showing is from Australia. Peanut is a red kangaroo, the largest land animal found in Australia.
While Kenz was holding little Peanut in her arms, she said when he reaches age 2, he will be full-grown at 6 feet and 200 pounds.
“He will get really big, really fast,” she said. “Right now, he is about 5 months old.”
For the two Active Family locations, Kenz said they brought about a dozen different types of animals.
“This really gets our younger generation involved in wildlife and conservation so they can see what is in our world,” she said. “We hope this will inspire them to want to help out or go and visit them as well.”
To learn more about Wildlife Encounters, visit its website at www.wildlifeencounters.org.
To learn more about Active Family, visit the website at www.activefamilygi.com.
