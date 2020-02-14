Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, will be the featured speaker for the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on March 26 at Riverside Golf Club.
This year’s annual meeting will focus on businesses and individuals that build community and transform lives.
Gold is a nationally recognized leader and advocate for transforming higher education, academic medicine and health care delivery. In 2014, he became the eighth chancellor of UNMC, vice president of the University of Nebraska system and chairman of the board of UNMC’s principal clinical care academic health partner, Nebraska Medicine.
As UNMC’s chief executive officer, Gold is responsible for all aspects of campus leadership, program quality and operations, including seven colleges, numerous institutions, staff and faculty of about 5,000 and 3,800 students.
Prior to joining UNMC, Gold served as chancellor of the University of Toledo’s academic and clinical health sciences, and in academic and clinical leadership roles at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
In 2017, he also was named chancellor of UNO. He now serves as chancellor of both universities.
Gold is a graduate of the Cornell University College of Engineering, where he earned a degree in theoretical and applied mechanics. He received his medical degree from the Weill Cornell College of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at The New York–Presbyterian Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Tickets for the chamber’s annual meeting are on sale online at gichamber.com.
