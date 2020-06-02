As communities across Nebraska and the country begin to open up after three months of quarantine because of the spread of the coronavirus, a leading Nebraska health authority warns people to not grow complacent about the virus as the pandemic is far from being over.
“We are not in the ninth inning of this, ladies and gentlemen,” said Dr. Jeff Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, which has been a leading center in the fight against COVID-19.
“We may be in the fifth. We may be in the seventh. We may be in the third. We just don’t know. We are a long way from being able to declare victory.”
Gold spoke to members of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Tuesday during a Zoom call. He was originally set to be the speaker at the chamber’s annual meeting in March. The meeting was postponed because of the virus spread.
He said that it is “critically important that until we can put this virus back in a box, we need to protect each other, and, most importantly, we need to protect those who are most vulnerable.”
That vulnerability, Gold said, could be a person with asthma or COPD, or any other condition, such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus or a long list of conditions that could turn what would be a relatively minor illness into a fatal one or one that results in hospitalization.
“I would never want to feel that I ever did anything to enhance the spread of this virus until I knew that those individuals could be protected by a vaccine or could be protected with a successfully available antiviral,” he said.
COVID-19, in some regards, is like any other highly communicable disease, Gold said.
“If you have a child who has the measles or if you have a really bad case of influenza or think back to smallpox or all sorts of other highly infectious agents — would you ever think of exposing the most vulnerable individuals in our population?” he said. “Those are diseases that we have treatments for and that we have vaccines for. In this particular situation, we have neither.”
Gold said, “You will not see me in a public gathering without a mask for a long time to come.”
Herd immunity
The only way to get herd immunity that is acceptable for the safety of the population, he said, is through the presence of an effective vaccine.
“Due to the degree of infectivity of this (virus), it is going to take somewhere between 65% and 70% of the population to be immune and that includes all of the older and younger components of our population, including a number who are extremely vulnerable and are at high risk,” Gold said.
He said the largest demographic with the virus is New York City.
“After all of the tragedy that occurred in New York City, it is estimated that 19% of the population are immune,” Gold said.
The estimated metropolitan area population of New York City in 2020 is 18 million.
“We need to get to the point where anybody who is concerned, who is symptomatic, whether they are young or old, whether they are sick or they think they are exposed to somebody or anything in between, can simply go online, use their smartphone app and do whatever they need to do and get a test,” Gold said.
Testing, contact tracing
At UNMC they are scaling up for all different types of testing, he said, along with Test Nebraska.
“We just need to encourage testing of all different cohorts of the population until we can get our hands around this,” Gold said.
Contact tracing is only valid and effective if they can test the people who had been in contact with the infected person, he said.
“That is the whole idea,” Gold said. “If someone is identified as having COVID-19, what contact tracing does is it looks at the individuals they may have been exposed to and then puts them into a quarantine situation and then tests them.
“If they test negative and don’t develop the disease, then all the good to them. If they test positive, then they need to be isolated until the period of infection has passed. So, it is this combination of testing, contact tracing and isolation that is going to help us reduce this until we have an effective vaccine.”
Gold said an effective vaccine needs a 60% or 70% herd immunity. But to achieve that, 200 million-plus Americans would have to be vaccinated.
“If you think what this is going to mean to our communities, with all due respect, it is not going to happen overnight,” he said.
Gold also predicts that there will be “cohorts of the population that are going to be less than willing to get vaccinated early on.”
“Next chapter of the book may be inning seven,” he said, alluding back to his baseball metaphor.
An unusual virus
During the pandemic, Gold said, the health care community has quickly mobilized to fight the virus spread.
While medical authorities thought they knew a lot about the coronavirus, he said, it has turned out that they knew little about this virus and how different it is from other coronaviruses.
Gold said as many as 30% to 40% of the people with the virus — people who can infect others — are completely asymptomatic.
“They don’t even know it,” he said. “It is not like they even have a mild cold or flu. They are just looking well and feeling swell and going to work, going to school or going to church, but yet spreading the virus to others.”
Gold said that is one of the things that makes COVID-19 so unusual.
He also said the virus has unique RNA genetic components that make it very susceptible to new and developing antiviral agents.
“I am optimistic that there will be effective antiviral treatments long before there will be an effective one or more vaccines,” Gold said.
Opening up, more cases
He also has been surprised about how fast the virus has resurfaced after the number of people with the virus had been declining.
“There are 15 states that have so-called opened up,” Gold said. “In those 15 states, we have started to see a very significant uptick in new cases to the point that it is really, really concerning.
“I would have thought there would have been more focus on social distancing, personal protective equipment, the use of sanitizers and hand hygiene and that type of thing, but yet we are seeing those trends.”
Gold said there has also been a little uptick of the virus in Nebraska, but it has been very focused on early childhood centers and on long-term care sites.
Nursing homes have especially been hard hit.
“A long-term care site is like a small cruise ship with staff and long-term occupants,” he said. “So, it is no surprise that when you see one individual with the virus, it spreads in these institutions very quickly. We need to be very proactive and very thoughtful, given the very high percentage of the deaths that have been reported, not just in Nebraska but worldwide, in that population.”
Gold said while testing for the virus has been increasing, the U.S. is doing far less testing, per capita, than in China, South Korea, most of western Europe and other parts of the world.
For example, Wuhan, China (where it is thought the virus originated), recently saw an uptick in the number of cases. Gold said they will test 11 million people there in less than three weeks.
Great impact
He said the virus spread and the shutdown of a big part of the society has also had an impact on economic and sociological levels.
“The poverty, the loss of employment, the loss of jobs, the closing of businesses, food insecurity, home insecurity, domestic spousal abuse, child abuse, depression and suicide — these are all ramifications that are from the social and economic sides of the pandemic, not to mention the number of children who are not getting vaccinated, the number of individuals who are not getting routine cancer screenings and other health treatment,” Gold said.
While fighting the virus is complex and complicated with no silver bullet solution, he said people should focus on their personal health.
“The best answer for this audience, at least to me and in my personal life, is that if I have a choice of cursing the darkness or lighting a candle, I am going to be part of the group that will light a candle,” Gold said. “So I am going to wash my hands, I’m going to maintain social distancing and I am going to wear my mask. I hope everybody else does, too.”
Reason for hope
The average vaccine takes about five years to develop, he said, but he believes a safe and effective vaccine will be developed before Christmas “if we are lucky and get a couple of breaks.”
Gold said there are three major U.S. manufacturers that are actively in trials, with another one doing so in the not-too-distant future.
“I think from that perspective, there is a lot of hope,” he said. “While I believe that there are some parts of communities who are becoming complacent, frustrated and angry about all of this, the overwhelming majority of the communities are not and they understand that this is a war that is going on here.
“You can’t see the enemy, but you can certainly see the consequences of it,” Gold said, “by reading the obituary pages, looking at what it is doing to our hospitals and to our health care system and to families widely across the country, not to mention the economy and the social fabric.
“This is a war, but we are winning and we just have to stay focused,” he said. “If we could see the enemy, it might be easier and more tangible to be able to do so. We just can’t do that right now, but that does not mean we are not winning.”
