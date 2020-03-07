Several meetings across the state this winter offered updates on the 2018 Farm Bill.
While these meetings were well attended, some producers may not have been able to be there in person or may want to learn more before making any decisions.
UNL’s Department of Ag Economics recently published and released video resources on farm bill details, decisions and options for producers who still need to enroll for their specific programs.
Video presentations can be found at https://go.unl.edu/farmbillvideo.
Presentations available at this link were created and conducted by Dr. Brad Lubben, Nebraska Extension specialist, and Cathy Anderson, chief specialists of production and compliance programs with the USDA-FSA in Nebraska.
This is a reminder for producers who haven’t made their program selection that enrollment needs to be completed by March 15.
More resources about the 2018 Farm Bill programs can be found online at http://farmbill.unl.edu.
Grain bin safety
Farming can be an incredibly rewarding occupation, but it can also be a very dangerous one. Producers risk their lives every day working livestock, operating heavy machinery, working long hours with little sleep, fixing equipment and working around dangerous hazards.
It is not unusual to hear of at least one story each year about someone working on a farming operation that became injured, trapped or died when cleaning out or working in a grain bin. These kinds of accidents can be devastating for farm families and operations as accidents can happen to anyone who works in a grain bin throughout the year.
Grain bin safety can be a difficult topic to discuss, especially for producers who have lost a loved one or have been directly affected. General awareness when working around grain bins and understanding what to do in case of an emergency can help save lives on the farm.
“Silo,” a recent movie that describes the dangers of working around grain bins was inspired by true events that occurred in an American farm town when a teenager becomes trapped in a grain bin.
The 12th Street Cinema in Aurora is offering two free showing of “Silo” at 6:45 and 8:30 p.m, Tuesday, March 10, 1121 M St.
Seating is limited so reservations are requested; call Mike Bergen at (402) 631-9324; or Mitch Oswald at (402) 604-1056. The event is sponsored by the Hamilton County Corn Growers Association.
More information on the film is available online at www.silothefilm.com/.
Risk & reward workshop
Nebraska Extension is offering a Risk & Reward Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th St., in Kearney.
This program will discuss the role of farm location and yield/price relations in making informed grain marketing and crop insurance decisions.
“This is a unique opportunity to think about grain marketing differently,” said Jessica Groskopf, a regional economist with Nebraska Extension. “Often, we think of marketing and crop insurance as two separate decisions. This workshop will show the importance of how these tools work together to help farms survive.”
Participants will learn how to use crop insurance and pre-harvest marketing together. The workshops will encourage producers to focus on specific risks to evaluate the balance between these two tools, which will vary from operation to operation.
“Understanding production risk becomes especially important as farm locations move farther from the center of the corn belt,” said Cory Walters, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics. “These workshops are designed to assist Nebraska farmers improve their decision-making and understand the role of production risk considerations in their marketing plans.”
Attendees should leave the workshops with a strategic plan of farm survival, focused on the role and use of crop insurance and pre-harvest marketing specific to their location and crop.
Lunch is included and there is no cost to attend. Preregistration is needed to ensure enough materials and meals are provided.
To RSVP for the workshop, contact me at the number or email address below or call the Buffalo County Extension Office at (308) 236-1235.
For more information about the workshop, contact Groskopf at (308) 632-1247 or jjohnson@unl.edu; or Walters at (402) 472-0355 or cwalters7@unl.edu.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
