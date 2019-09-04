Husker Harvest Days exhibits from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln will help farm and ranch families develop strategies for staying strong when facing economic or weather-related challenges.
The world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show is Tuesday through Thursday at its site west of Grand Island.
As part of UNL’s yearlong celebration of its 150-year legacy of supporting Nebraska, exhibits highlighting new agriculture innovations that help strengthen the state’s agricultural economy will be showcased. Also shared will be a wide range of decision points, strategies and tools for farmers, livestock producers and farm families that can have a direct impact on their economic well-being — many of which are incremental in nature, but can have dramatic impacts on their bottom line.
Inside UNL’s trademark Husker Red steel building on the southeast side of the exhibit, attendees can expect to find information on:
— Advantages of incorporating cover crops into farm systems
— Maximizing the efficiency in center-pivot irrigation systems
— Keys for calving success
— Risk management strategies important for farm success
— Weather-readiness
— Family farm stress management
— Sustainable and resilient landscapes
IANR faculty and staff will be available to answer questions on a variety of extension and research-related topics, provide copies of NebGuides, and direct those needing further information to extension experts in their local area.
Showgoers can also learn about the latest opportunities for students at UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis.
College representatives will be available throughout the show to answer questions from potential students.
The 4-H College Readiness Team will use virtual reality to look at energy-related careers for production agriculture.
Those interested in the Nebraska Leadership Education Action Development program can also visit with a representative.
