LINCOLN — With two weeks remaining before the postponed July 15 tax deadline, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Civic Engagement is encouraging taxpayers in surrounding communities who haven’t yet filed a tax return to try its new Virtual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Virtual VITA grew out of a need to help low- to moderate-income families who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, still need help preparing and filing their taxes for free. In mid-March, UNL was forced to close eight Lincoln-area face-to-face VITA sites due to the coronavirus. Last year, the Lincoln VITA program prepared about 2,500 tax returns for taxpayers who rely on the program.
Now the VITA coalition wants to reach out to other communities, including Grand Island, Columbus and Norfolk, to offer help; virtual service means the program isn’t bound by geography. The coalition is targeting communities where there is no free tax preparation service currently available.
“These families need our help,” said Linda Moody of the UNL Center for Civic Engagement. “Many of the people we serve don’t feel comfortable preparing taxes on their own and can’t afford to pay a tax preparer. This virtual program helps families e-file so they can get their refunds as soon as possible.”
As part of the virtual program, taxpayers supply their name, phone number and email address, and agree to have their tax return prepared virtually. Then they receive an email to schedule an appointment. Virtual appointments generally take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Taxpayers then upload their necessary tax documents to a secure platform and work with an IRS-certified volunteer who prepares the return and gets sign-off from the taxpayer before the return is e-filed with the IRS. The process typically takes about a week.
If successful, the Lincoln VITA coalition plans to keep the program running indefinitely, so taxpayers can take advantage of it not only during the pandemic, but afterward as well.
“We think this is going to be a great option for people, especially for those who may not have free volunteer tax help nearby, may not be as mobile or who simply prefer the comfort and security of home, rather than sitting down with someone in-person,” said Moody. “The process is built on a foundation of confidentiality, security and safety for all.”
To make an appointment for virtual VITA help, taxpayers can sign up at https://vita.unl.edu/signup/. Taxpayers also may email vita@unl.edu with any questions.
In March, the IRS postponed the tax return due date to July 15. Taxpayers have until that date to file and pay their taxes. Taxpayers who file for an extension will have until Oct. 15 to file their return, although any taxes due should still be paid by July 15 to avoid interest and penalties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.