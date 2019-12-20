KEARNEY — Undergraduate and graduate degrees for 381 students were conferred at commencement exercises Friday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Honors awarded include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00 grade point average; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89 GPA; cum laude, 3.70-3.79 GPA; and, honorable mention, 3.50-3.69 GPA.
Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:
ALBION: Hannah Schmitz, bachelor of science, biology, magna cum laude.
AURORA: Jordan Honas, bachelor of science, agribusiness; Grayce McDowell, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction - reading/special education; Alex Sellers, bachelor of science, mathematics, honorable mention.
BROKEN BOW: Shelbee Lemburg, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, summa cum laude.
BURWELL: Kale Gideon, bachelor of science, business administration, honorable mention; Shea Jeffres, bachelor of science, biology, summa cum laude.
CALLAWAY: Erin Johnson, bachelor of science, agribusiness.
CEDAR RAPIDS: Lana Molt, bachelor of science, family studies.
CENTRAL CITY: Jacob Lechner, bachelor of science, business administration.
CHAPMAN: Hannah Ritta, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, English as a second language, honorable mention.
DANNEBROG: Jacob Christensen, bachelor of arts in education, social science education, honorable mention; Shelby Christensen, bachelor of science, early childhood and family advocacy, honorable mention; Levi Rosenquist, bachelor of science, industrial distribution.
DONIPHAN: Madilyn Kleier, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, honorable mention; Jason Quist, master of business administration, business administration - accounting.
FULLERTON: Tyson Hellbusch, bachelor of science, sports management.
GENOA: Claire Swantek, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive, summa cum laude.
GIBBON: Tabitha Burmood, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Rachel Danielson, bachelor of arts, English writing, cum laude; Brett Kluever, master of science in education, instructional technology; Sara Kluever, master of science in education, instructional technology; Hayde Vargas Rivas, bachelor of science, Spanish translation interpretation.
GILTNER: James Mayhew, bachelor of arts, international studies.
GRAND ISLAND (A-M): Heather Amundson, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction - secondary education; Emma Benton, bachelor of science, health sciences; Karla Carrillo Lazalde, bachelor of arts, music; Aubrey Fisher, bachelor of science in education, communication disorders; Miguel Flores, master of business administration, business administration - generalist; Keegan Francl, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Bethany Freeling, bachelor of science in education, communication disorders, cum laude; Lauren Geiger, bachelor of science, family studies; Regina Harpham, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Alexander Hull, master of science in education, instructional technology - school librarian; Anna Long, bachelor of arts in education, modern languages education, English as a second language, magna cum laude; Rogelio Mateo-Domingo, bachelor of science, business administration,
GRAND ISLAND (N-Z): Kelli Potratz, bachelor of fine arts, visual communication and design; Thomas Prentice, bachelor of music, music performance; Mackenzie Puckett, bachelor of science, sports management, summa cum laude; Jacob Rodriguez-Rojas, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Braelyn Verba, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, early childhood inclusive, summa cum laude; Kaitlin Warner, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, summa, cum laude; Jerome Watson, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Abigayle Zoellner, bachelor of arts, studio art.
HASTINGS (A-M): Gerardo Castillo, bachelor of science, business administration; Becca Howe, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, physical education, cum laude; Tanner Johnson, bachelor of science, biology; Esthefany Lopez Cruz, bachelor of science, Spanish translation interpretation; Ashley McCarter, master of science in education, school counseling secondary.
HASTINGS (N-Z): Alex Niederklein, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Kaitlyn Pawloski, bachelor of science in education, communication disorders; Lauren Peitzmeier, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction - STEM; Grace Scheil, bachelor of arts in education, health and physical education; Javier Torres, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Sarah Wolf, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction - instructional effectiveness; Alyson Wolfe, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling.
JUNIATA: Alexie Schuyler, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, English as a second language, magna cum laude.
KENESAW: Tara Schroeder, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling.
LITCHFIELD: Shawna Paitz, bachelor of arts in education, business, marketing, and information technology education, honorable mention.
ORD: Kirby Sheets, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, early childhood inclusive, summa cum laude.
OSCEOLA: Mary Steele, bachelor of science, business administration.
PALMER: Alyssa Donahey, bachelor of science, social work.
PLEASANTON: Taylor Nichols, master of science in education, school counseling elementary PK-8.
RAVENNA: Hailey Anderson, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive field education; Tyler Douglas, bachelor of science, construction management.
SARGENT: Abby Osborn, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, special education, honorable mention.
SHELTON: Julie Spellman-Wiese, master of science in education, instructional technology.
SILVER CREEK: Taylor Kirby, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, honorable mention.
ST. LIBORY: Elizabeth Schott, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education early childhood inclusive, magna cum laude.
ST. PAUL: Bailey Coslor, bachelor of science, exercise science, cum laude; Anna Peregoy, bachelor of arts in education, Spanish education, English education, summa cum laude.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.