KEARNEY — Undergraduate and graduate degrees for 381 students were conferred at commencement exercises Friday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Honors awarded include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00 grade point average; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89 GPA; cum laude, 3.70-3.79 GPA; and, honorable mention, 3.50-3.69 GPA.

Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:

ALBION: Hannah Schmitz, bachelor of science, biology, magna cum laude.

AURORA: Jordan Honas, bachelor of science, agribusiness; Grayce McDowell, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction - reading/special education; Alex Sellers, bachelor of science, mathematics, honorable mention.

BROKEN BOW: Shelbee Lemburg, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, summa cum laude.

BURWELL: Kale Gideon, bachelor of science, business administration, honorable mention; Shea Jeffres, bachelor of science, biology, summa cum laude.

CALLAWAY: Erin Johnson, bachelor of science, agribusiness.

CEDAR RAPIDS: Lana Molt, bachelor of science, family studies.

CENTRAL CITY: Jacob Lechner, bachelor of science, business administration.

CHAPMAN: Hannah Ritta, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, English as a second language, honorable mention.

DANNEBROG: Jacob Christensen, bachelor of arts in education, social science education, honorable mention; Shelby Christensen, bachelor of science, early childhood and family advocacy, honorable mention; Levi Rosenquist, bachelor of science, industrial distribution.

DONIPHAN: Madilyn Kleier, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, honorable mention; Jason Quist, master of business administration, business administration - accounting.

FULLERTON: Tyson Hellbusch, bachelor of science, sports management.

GENOA: Claire Swantek, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive, summa cum laude.

GIBBON: Tabitha Burmood, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Rachel Danielson, bachelor of arts, English writing, cum laude; Brett Kluever, master of science in education, instructional technology; Sara Kluever, master of science in education, instructional technology; Hayde Vargas Rivas, bachelor of science, Spanish translation interpretation.

GILTNER: James Mayhew, bachelor of arts, international studies.

GRAND ISLAND (A-M): Heather Amundson, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction - secondary education; Emma Benton, bachelor of science, health sciences; Karla Carrillo Lazalde, bachelor of arts, music; Aubrey Fisher, bachelor of science in education, communication disorders; Miguel Flores, master of business administration, business administration - generalist; Keegan Francl, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Bethany Freeling, bachelor of science in education, communication disorders, cum laude; Lauren Geiger, bachelor of science, family studies; Regina Harpham, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Alexander Hull, master of science in education, instructional technology - school librarian; Anna Long, bachelor of arts in education, modern languages education, English as a second language, magna cum laude; Rogelio Mateo-Domingo, bachelor of science, business administration,

GRAND ISLAND (N-Z): Kelli Potratz, bachelor of fine arts, visual communication and design; Thomas Prentice, bachelor of music, music performance; Mackenzie Puckett, bachelor of science, sports management, summa cum laude; Jacob Rodriguez-Rojas, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Braelyn Verba, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, early childhood inclusive, summa cum laude; Kaitlin Warner, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, summa, cum laude; Jerome Watson, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Abigayle Zoellner, bachelor of arts, studio art.

HASTINGS (A-M): Gerardo Castillo, bachelor of science, business administration; Becca Howe, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, physical education, cum laude; Tanner Johnson, bachelor of science, biology; Esthefany Lopez Cruz, bachelor of science, Spanish translation interpretation; Ashley McCarter, master of science in education, school counseling secondary.

HASTINGS (N-Z): Alex Niederklein, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Kaitlyn Pawloski, bachelor of science in education, communication disorders; Lauren Peitzmeier, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction - STEM; Grace Scheil, bachelor of arts in education, health and physical education; Javier Torres, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Sarah Wolf, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction - instructional effectiveness; Alyson Wolfe, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling.

JUNIATA: Alexie Schuyler, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, English as a second language, magna cum laude.

KENESAW: Tara Schroeder, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling.

LITCHFIELD: Shawna Paitz, bachelor of arts in education, business, marketing, and information technology education, honorable mention.

ORD: Kirby Sheets, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, early childhood inclusive, summa cum laude.

OSCEOLA: Mary Steele, bachelor of science, business administration.

PALMER: Alyssa Donahey, bachelor of science, social work.

PLEASANTON: Taylor Nichols, master of science in education, school counseling elementary PK-8.

RAVENNA: Hailey Anderson, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive field education; Tyler Douglas, bachelor of science, construction management.

SARGENT: Abby Osborn, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, special education, honorable mention.

SHELTON: Julie Spellman-Wiese, master of science in education, instructional technology.

SILVER CREEK: Taylor Kirby, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, honorable mention.

ST. LIBORY: Elizabeth Schott, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education early childhood inclusive, magna cum laude.

ST. PAUL: Bailey Coslor, bachelor of science, exercise science, cum laude; Anna Peregoy, bachelor of arts in education, Spanish education, English education, summa cum laude.

