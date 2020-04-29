A doctor and two nurses from the University of Nebraska Medical Center visited three long-term care facilities Tuesday in Grand Island to help staff members combat COVID-19.
Shelly Schwedhelm declined to identify the Grand Island facilities. “They were a mix of long-term care and assisted living locations,” said Schwedhelm, who is executive director of emergency management and clinical operations at the Global Center for Health Security.
The trio provided technical assistance to the facilities, which are among a number of assisted living and long-term care locations in the area that have cases of COVID-19.
Schwedhelm was part of a group that visited the JBS plant in Grand Island a week earlier. After that visit, the group shared its reaction to JBS practices with Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele.
But she won’t forward any report this week to the mayor or governor.
Schwedhelm shared JBS information with the mayor only after receiving permission from “lots of different people.”
The visits to long-term care facilities are “intended to be nonregulatory visits,” designed to provide help and assistance.
If results of the visits were to be shared with the public, the facilities would be reluctant to have the teams visit.
At each location, the group talked about environmental cleaning, infection prevention and control, how work is done and how people associate with one another.
The topics include “donning and doffing” — how to correctly put on and remove personal protection equipment.
In addition to the availability of such equipment, they talked about areas where patients have tested positive and how that space might be different from other spaces.
The team also talked about how each facility screens its health care workers.
Teresa Anderson of Central District Health is glad that Schwedhelm and her colleagues visited the Grand Island facilities.
“Shelly’s the expert,” said Anderson, who had a long talk with Schwedhelm on the phone Wednesday. Anderson is happy that the group provided some direction on the use of personal protective equipment and other subjects.
Central District Health requested, and has been assigned, a representative of the state Department of Health and Human Services “to work specifically with our long-term care facilities,“ Anderson said. That woman has been working in the district for a couple of weeks.
Referring to deaths in long-term care facilities, Anderson said “we were very much afraid that this was going to be our situation, and knew that it would require more time than we could give it.” So the DHHS representative has “been working individually with these long-term facilities to help them get their needs met.”
There needs to be “a lot of support right now for the communities where we’re going to be seeing more loss of life” involving those who’ve been in long-term care, Anderson said.
The trio from UNMC is one of five teams traveling across the state this week to long-term care and assisted living facilities where the virus is present.
The visits are paid for through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That money passes through the DHHS to UNMC and Nebraska Medicine.
The Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program is also funded by the CDC grant. The program does a lot of outreach, including webinars and weekly updates, Schwedhelm said.
The grant teams this year are concentrating on COVID-19.
“So we really just changed directions. Instead of looking at facilities across the U.S., we instead are focused on our own state,” Schwedhelm said.
The medical team also visited with the Central District Health Department to make sure the messages “can be reinforced,” she said. The teams plan to stay in touch.
The teams that visit sites are “just one component of many things that we’re trying to do to try to reduce outbreaks,” said Schwedhelm, who has been a nurse for 38 years.
But personal visits are effective. If Schwedhelm hadn’t visited the facilities herself, she doesn’t think she’d have as good an understanding of the challenges they face.
