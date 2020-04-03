University of Nebraska Medical Center faculty answer questions related to coronavirus and over-the-counter drugs and care of dry hands
Ally Dering-Anderson, Pharm.D., clinical associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy and community pharmacist
1. Do I really have to avoid ibuprofen at this time? 0:01 “Originally the report was that if you take…why did you take the drug in the first place.” 0:50
2. Why are people hoarding hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil)? What is it? Do we even know if it works? 0:52 “Apparently someone sort of off-the-cuff…and grandchildren could be poisoned.” 2:22
3. Can my pharmacist test me for human corona virus like they test me for influenza? 2:25 “Pharmacists can not do COVID-19 tests… and helping to treat symptoms. 3:33
Jennifer Abrahams (A-BRUMS), M.D., assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Dermatology and dermatologist at Nebraska Medicine
1. My hands are really dry now that I am washing them so much. What type of lotion do you recommend? 0:01 “The best time to lock in the moisture…which is not as moisturizing for our hands.” 0:47
2. How should I car for the skin on my hands if they are starting to crack? 0:49 “So when your hands are cracking…new spots forming after the facts.” 1:40
3. Which soap is best for me to use? 1:43 “We have a lot of recommendations…non-soap cleansers ideally.” 2:47
4. After using cleaning products to wipe surfaces around my house, should I wash my hands? 2:50 “Taking a step back before you even clean…reapply your moisturizers.” 4:03
