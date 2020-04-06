Ali S. Khan, M.D., M.P.H.

Ali Khan, M.D., dean of the UNMC College of Public Health

 Rich Watson

University of Nebraska Medical Center expert answers questions about coronavirus

1. Have we reached the peak of the virus here in the United States? 0:01 “I like to remind people….prepared at that point.” 0:53

2. Why are we likely to see the virus come back in the fall? 0:53 “We are likely to see…persists in our communities.” 1:37

3. How I can I tell if it is allergies, a cold or the virus? 1:37 “For Allergies you are likely…that you come and be seen.” 2:18

4. Should I be wearing a mask when I go out? 2:20 “My recommendation is…when you are out and about.” 3:14

