University of Nebraska Medical Center expert answers questions about coronavirus

1. Have we reached the peak of the virus here in the United States? 0:01 “I like to remind people….prepared at that point.” 0:53
2. Why are we likely to see the virus come back in the fall? 0:53 “We are likely to see…persists in our communities.” 1:37
3. How I can I tell if it is allergies, a cold or the virus? 1:37 “For Allergies you are likely…that you come and be seen.” 2:18
4. Should I be wearing a mask when I go out? 2:20 “My recommendation is…when you are out and about.” 3:14
