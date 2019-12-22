LINCOLN — Impacts made by area high school teachers were recently celebrated by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
A call for nominations by first-year students resulted in more than 900 teachers being honored for their work in positively shaping the Huskers’ high school experiences and preparing them for college. Each nominated teacher received a letter from UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.
“Your influence helped (the students) earn acceptance to a Big Ten university, where they’ll discover and stretch their strengths, work one-on-one with peers and faculty and prepare for a great career or advanced study,” Green said. “We are grateful for the investment you make in your students, and I know your impact will continue to resonate with them.”
The project was intended to recognize the investment teachers make with their students, helping them earn a diploma and strive to attend college. The honor also reflects a University of Nebraska belief that the path through college is just as important as the journey that brought students to campus.
“While it’s imperative for students to think about their future — choosing a major, building relationships and developing skills for success — we also think it’s important for students to reflect on the path that brought them to Nebraska,” said Amber Williams, assistant vice chancellor.
The area teachers honored by NU are:
— Adams Central High School: William Carlin
— Ansley Public School: Heidi Fessler
— Arnold High School: Melanie Chesley
— Aurora High School: Heather Amundson, Rebecca Huls, Mark Kroger, Kara McNeese, Anthony Sigler, Kimberly Wanek, Karrie Wiarda
— Boone Central School: Trina Hellbusch, Cassie Olson, Joel Sup, Lynne Webster, Katie Wilson
— Broken Bow High School: Kinsi Coleman, Stephanie Edwards, Emily Glause, Suzanne Smith, Eddie Tiggles
— Cross County Community High School: Stephanie Buzek
— Doniphan-Trumbull High School: Betsy Reich
— Fullerton High School: Jordan Wetovick
— Grand Island Central Catholic High School: Cathy Howard, Phou Manivong
— Grand Island Senior High School: Paul Cloutier, Jerome Dubas, Oscar Fuentes, Todd Goshorn, Judy Lorenzen, Jeff Tomlin
— Hastings St. Cecilia High School: Thera Jones, Carl Tesmer
— Hastings High School: Robert Kerr
— Nebraska Christian School: Dee Flynn, Carl Ostrand
— Northwest High School: Tara Martin, Diane Rouzee, Beau Studley, Mike Witt
— Ord High School: Johnathan Ference
— Osceola Junior Senior High School: Phil Doerr, James Ekart
— Ravenna High School: Kaleb Christensen, Tiffany Jacobsen, Kelley Jarzynka
— St. Paul High School: Boyd Bowder
— Shelby-Rising City Public School: Mark Nebuda, Lauren Rabourn
— Shelton Public School: Janelle Gegg, Alice Rabbe
— Spalding Academy: Lisa Petersen
— Twin River Schools: Britton Andreasen, Emily Houdersheldt, Mindy Reardon
— Wood River Rural Public Schools: Brenda Hirchert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.