KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced Wednesday new event restrictions to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
These restrictions take effect Friday and continue through the end of the spring semester, which ends May 8.
All UNK-sponsored events, both on and off campus, that involve more than 10 people will be postponed or canceled. UNK is also canceling all events hosted for outside groups that involve more than 10 attendees, and no new reservations will be accepted until further notice.
The statuses of the April 9 spring concert featuring Granger Smith and May 8 spring commencement will be announced at a later date.
The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, located at 2010 University Drive on the west side of the UNK campus, is also closed to the public until further notice.
A reopening date will be announced once it’s determined.
For more information, contact the Frank Museum at (308) 865-8284 or frankmuseum@unk.edu.
UNK is shifting from in-person classes to remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester. Residence halls, campus dining and student support services will continue operating.
The university is also recommending all business meetings be conducted using remote technology. In-person meetings should be limited to those that are mission critical and attended by 10 or fewer people.
UNK’s emergency operations team meets daily to assess the evolving coronavirus situation and continues to receive up-to-date information from local, state and federal health officials. Event restrictions and other policies will be continuously evaluated as long as coronavirus poses a health risk.
Ongoing coronavirus information and updates will be shared at a specific UNK webpage: unk.edu/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.